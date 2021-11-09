USD 687.1 Mn growth in Medium and High Capacity Laser Cutting Machines Market | Rise in Automation to Boost Growth | Technavio

Factors such as the increasing need to develop superior-quality products and benefits offered in industrial manufacturing processes will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The medium and high capacity laser cutting machines market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

The report covers the following areas:

Medium and High Capacity Laser Cutting Machines Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Fiber Laser



Solid State Laser



CO2 Laser



Others

End-user

Automotive



Aerospace And Defense



Electrical And Electronics



Industrial Machinery



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

By product, the market generated maximum revenue in the fiber laser segment in 2020. Similarly, by end-user, maximum demand for medium and high capacity laser cutting machines came from the automotive segment. In terms of geography, APAC accounted for 60% of the global market share. The market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Purchase our full report for detailed insights about the contribution of each segment toward the market growth.

Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample

Medium and High Capacity Laser Cutting Machines Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the medium and high capacity laser cutting machines market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bystronic Laser AG, CINCINNATI Inc., Coherent Inc., DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop., IPG Photonics Corp., Laser Photonics, Mazak Optonics Corp., PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa, TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Universal Laser Systems Inc.

The rise in automation is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of skilled operators may threaten the growth of the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Medium and High Capacity Laser Cutting Machines Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist medium and high capacity laser cutting machines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medium and high capacity laser cutting machines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medium and high capacity laser cutting machines market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medium and high capacity laser cutting machines market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Laser Cutting Machine Market - Global laser cutting machine market is segmented by product (fiber, solid-state, diode, and others), end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Robotic Laser Cutting Market - Global robotic laser cutting market is segmented by end-user (automotive industry, metal industry, aerospace industry, and others), solutions (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Medium and High Capacity Laser Cutting Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 687.10 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.70 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries China, Japan, Germany, US, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bystronic Laser AG, CINCINNATI Inc., Coherent Inc., DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop., IPG Photonics Corp., Laser Photonics, Mazak Optonics Corp., PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa, TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Universal Laser Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

