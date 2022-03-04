USD 697.88 million growth in Fluoropolymer Films Market|46% of the growth to originate from APAC|17,000+ Technavio Reports

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by developments in the construction sector. increased infrastructure spending in China, Malaysia, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia is expected to drive the global fluoropolymer films market. For instance, in January 2020, the Planning and Programming Department, Abu Dhabi, revealed the construction of four projects that are aimed at developing infrastructure within the island of Abu Dhabi. However, the unstable fluorspar prices that affect PTFE film manufacturing are likely to limit the market's growth during the forecast period. Mining activities have declined in the country in the wake of stringent environmental regulations, such as high taxes on mining activities and anti-pollution legislation on emissions and waste disposal in the mining industry. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

The fluoropolymer films market analysis is segmented by product (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, PFA, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The PTFE product segment held the largest fluropolymer films market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its wide range of applications in industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and telecom sector. Given its low-friction characteristics, PTFE is commonly known as Teflon coating and is used widely both in industrial and commercial applications. PTFE exhibits properties such as outstanding chemical resistance, a low coefficient to friction, good dielectric characteristics, outstanding corrosion protection, and high thermal stability and flame resistance.

In terms of Geography, APAC emerged as the highest regional segment of fluoropolymer films market in 2021. Countries such as China and India are leading consumers of textiles in APAC. In the textile industry, fluoropolymer films are used in the form of PTFE for manufacturing fiber, filament, yarn, and fabric. The increasing consumption of textiles in India and China will drive demand for fluoropolymer films in APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the market is also influenced by the increasing number of construction projects in the region.

The fluoropolymer films market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Fluoropolymer Films Market Sizing

Fluoropolymer Films Market Forecast

Fluoropolymer Films Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AGC Inc.

American Durafilm Co. Inc.

Arkema SA

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Daikin Industries Ltd.

DUNMORE Corp.

Electron Microscopy Sciences

Fluoro Plastics Inc.

Fluortek AB

Guarniflon S.p.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Nowofol Kunststoffprodukte GmbH and Co. KG

Polyflon Technology Ltd.

Rogers Corp.

Solvay SA

Textiles Coated International

The Chemours Co.

3M Co.

Co. Dow Inc.

Fluoropolymer Films Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 697.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Inc., American Durafilm Co. Inc., Arkema SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., DUNMORE Corp., Electron Microscopy Sciences, Fluoro Plastics Inc., Fluortek AB, Guarniflon S.p.A., Honeywell International Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Nowofol Kunststoffprodukte GmbH and Co. KG, Polyflon Technology Ltd., Rogers Corp., Solvay SA, Textiles Coated International, The Chemours Co., 3M Co., and Dow Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 PTFE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on PTFE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on PTFE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on PTFE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on PTFE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PVDF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on PVDF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on PVDF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on PVDF - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PVDF - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 FEP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on FEP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on FEP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on FEP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on FEP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 PFA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on PFA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on PFA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on PFA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on PFA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 101: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 102: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 104: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 AGC Inc.

Exhibit 106: AGC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: AGC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: AGC Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: AGC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: AGC Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 American Durafilm Co. Inc.

Exhibit 111: American Durafilm Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: American Durafilm Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: American Durafilm Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Arkema SA

Exhibit 114: Arkema SA - Overview



Exhibit 115: Arkema SA - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Arkema SA - Key news



Exhibit 117: Arkema SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Arkema SA - Segment focus

10.7 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 119: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 120: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key news



Exhibit 122: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

10.8 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 128: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 132: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Nowofol Kunststoffprodukte GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 137: Nowofol Kunststoffprodukte GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Nowofol Kunststoffprodukte GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Nowofol Kunststoffprodukte GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.12 The Chemours Co.

Exhibit 140: The Chemours Co. - Overview



Exhibit 141: The Chemours Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: The Chemours Co. - Key news



Exhibit 143: The Chemours Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: The Chemours Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

