USD 7.04 Bn growth in Ports and Terminal Operations Market | APAC to Occupy 81% Global Market Share | Technavio

Nov 16, 2021, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ports and terminal operations market is set to grow by USD 7.04 billion between 2020 and 2025, and register a CAGR of almost 3% over the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd., COSCO Shipping International Co. Ltd., DP World, EUROKAI GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, International Container Terminal Services Inc., Ports America Inc., PSA International Pte. Ltd., and Saam Logistics SA are some of the major market participants. The growth of containerization will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report covers the following areas:
- Ports and Terminal Operations Market size
- Ports and Terminal Operations Market trends
- Ports and Terminal Operations Market industry analysis
Ports and Terminal Operations Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Service
- Stevedoring
- Cargo And Handling Transportation
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
By service, the stevedoring segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period. The region currently holds 81% of the global market share. China, Japan, and Singapore are the key markets for the ports and terminal operations market in APAC. The market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Ports and Terminal Operations Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the ports and terminal operations market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd., COSCO Shipping International Co. Ltd., DP World, EUROKAI GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, International Container Terminal Services Inc., Ports America Inc., PSA International Pte. Ltd., and Saam Logistics SA.
The ports and terminal operations market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increase in regional trade will offer immense growth opportunities. However, congestion risk management issues will hamper the market growth.
Ports and Terminal Operations Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ports and terminal operations market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ports and terminal operations market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ports and terminal operations market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ports and terminal operations market vendors
|
Ports and Terminal Operations Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 7.04 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.18
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 81%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Greece, Japan, Germany, and Singapore
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd., COSCO Shipping International Co. Ltd., DP World, EUROKAI GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, International Container Terminal Services Inc., Ports America Inc., PSA International Pte. Ltd., and Saam Logistics SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
