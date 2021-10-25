USD 7.07 Bn growth in Logistics Robots Market 2021-2025 | Driven by Good ROI offered by Logistics Robots | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Alstef Group, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KION GROUP AG, MIDEA GROUP, OMRON Corp., Teradyne Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Toyota Industries Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the good ROI offered by logistics robots and technological advancements in logistics robots will offer immense growth opportunities, the need for technical expertise will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Logistics Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Indoor And Outdoor Logistics



Factory Logistics

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Logistics Robots Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our logistics robots market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the implementation of stringent health and safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the logistics robots market growth during the next few years.

Logistics Robots Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Logistics Robots Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Logistics Robots Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Logistics Robots Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist logistics robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the logistics robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the logistics robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of logistics robots market vendors

Logistics Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alstef Group, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KION GROUP AG, MIDEA GROUP, OMRON Corp., Teradyne Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Toyota Industries Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

