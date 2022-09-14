USD 7.22 Bn growth expected in Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market -- Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc. and Alcon Inc.

The report segments the market by type (myopia treatment and presbyopia treatment) and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

By type, the market will observe significant growth in the myopia treatment segment over the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of myopia and the availability of advanced products to treat the condition.

By region, Asia will emerge as the major market, occupying 38% of the global market share. The increasing incidence of myopia in countries such as Japan, Singapore, China, and South Korea is driving the growth of the regional market.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of myopia and presbyopia. In 2020, 1.1 billion people across the world had distance vision impairment or uncorrected presbyopia. The prevalence of this condition is high in regions such as East Asia, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. In addition, according to the WHO, half of the world population may be myopic by 2050. Thus, with the growing prevalence of myopia and presbyopia, the demand for treatment options such as contact lenses, concave lenses, and corrective lenses is set to increase over the forecast period. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market in focus.

Vendor Landscape:

Global myopia and presbyopia treatment market is fragmented. The vendors in the market compete in terms of pricing, R&D, quality, geographical coverage, product offerings, and the development of technologically advanced products. The competition in the market will become more intense with the increase in the number of myopia and presbyopia incidences requiring surgical treatments. Besides, key vendors in the market are continuously launching new products to increase their market share in global myopia and presbyopia treatment market. All these factors are expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Technavio considers the following as the dominant players in the market.

AbbVie Inc.

Alcon Inc.

Bausch Health Co. Inc.

BVI Medical Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Essilor International SAS

Haag Streit Group

Johnson and Johnson

NIDEK Co. Ltd

Ophtec BV

Orasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanjeevan School For Perfect Eyesight

Sydnexis Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Topcon Corp.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

