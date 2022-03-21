USD 7.37 bn Growth in Variable Frequency Drives Market Size | Technavio

Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Scope

The variable frequency drives market report covers the following areas:

Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

ABB Ltd., AMTECH SYSTEMS INC., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schaffner Group, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spoc Automation Inc., Toshiba Corp., WEG SA, Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Danfoss AS are among some of the major market participants.

Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The presence of regulations that mandate the use of variable frequency drives in industries is driving the growth of the variable frequency drives market. The change in motor regulation requires industrial operators to shift toward more energy-efficient motors. The shift toward the use of more energy-efficient motors has increased the overall CAPEX for the industrial end-users. The regulation on energy efficiency for motors mandates the use of variable frequency drives with industrial motors. Therefore, with the changing government regulation on motor efficiency, the demand for variable frequency drives is fueling market growth even during the forecast period.

The lack of stability in crude oil prices and stagnant growth of mining industry will challenge the variable frequency drives market during the forecast period. The oil and gas industry is a significant contributor to the global variable frequency drives market. The price of crude oil influences the price of its by-products such as gasoline and lubricants. Most of the companies are taking slow steps in investing in big projects and waiting for oil prices to stabilize fully.

Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Food And Beverage



Water And Wastewater Treatment



Oil And Gas



Power Generation



Others

Type

Low Voltage Drives



Medium Voltage Drives

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist variable frequency drives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the variable frequency drives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the variable frequency drives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of variable frequency drives market, vendors

Variable Frequency Drives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AMTECH SYSTEMS INC., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schaffner Group, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spoc Automation Inc., Toshiba Corp., WEG SA, Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Danfoss AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Water and wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Water and wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Low voltage drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Low voltage drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Low voltage drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Low voltage drives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Low voltage drives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Medium voltage drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Medium voltage drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Medium voltage drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Medium voltage drives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Medium voltage drives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 115: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 118: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 120: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 121: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Danfoss AS - Key news



Exhibit 123: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

11.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 125: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 126: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 128: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

11.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 130: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 140: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 145: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 150: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 151: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 153: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

11.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 155: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 156: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 158: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.12 WEG SA

Exhibit 160: WEG SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 161: WEG SA - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 162: WEG SA - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 163: WEG SA - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

