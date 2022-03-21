USD 7.37 bn Growth in Variable Frequency Drives Market Size | Technavio

Mar 21, 2022, 04:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The variable frequency drives market size is expected to grow by USD 7.37 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Scope
The variable frequency drives market report covers the following areas:
- Variable Frequency Drives Market Size
- Variable Frequency Drives Market Trends
- Variable Frequency Drives Market Industry Analysis
Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
ABB Ltd., AMTECH SYSTEMS INC., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schaffner Group, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spoc Automation Inc., Toshiba Corp., WEG SA, Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Danfoss AS are among some of the major market participants.
Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges
The presence of regulations that mandate the use of variable frequency drives in industries is driving the growth of the variable frequency drives market. The change in motor regulation requires industrial operators to shift toward more energy-efficient motors. The shift toward the use of more energy-efficient motors has increased the overall CAPEX for the industrial end-users. The regulation on energy efficiency for motors mandates the use of variable frequency drives with industrial motors. Therefore, with the changing government regulation on motor efficiency, the demand for variable frequency drives is fueling market growth even during the forecast period.
The lack of stability in crude oil prices and stagnant growth of mining industry will challenge the variable frequency drives market during the forecast period. The oil and gas industry is a significant contributor to the global variable frequency drives market. The price of crude oil influences the price of its by-products such as gasoline and lubricants. Most of the companies are taking slow steps in investing in big projects and waiting for oil prices to stabilize fully.
Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- End-user
- Food And Beverage
- Water And Wastewater Treatment
- Oil And Gas
- Power Generation
- Others
- Type
- Low Voltage Drives
- Medium Voltage Drives
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
Variable Frequency Drives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist variable frequency drives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the variable frequency drives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the variable frequency drives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of variable frequency drives market, vendors
|
Variable Frequency Drives Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.02%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 7.37 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.98
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., AMTECH SYSTEMS INC., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schaffner Group, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spoc Automation Inc., Toshiba Corp., WEG SA, Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Danfoss AS
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Water and wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Water and wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Low voltage drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Low voltage drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Low voltage drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Low voltage drives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Low voltage drives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Medium voltage drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Medium voltage drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Medium voltage drives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Medium voltage drives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Medium voltage drives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 113: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 115: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: ABB Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Danfoss AS
- Exhibit 120: Danfoss AS - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Danfoss AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Danfoss AS - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Danfoss AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Danfoss AS - Segment focus
- 11.5 Eaton Corp. Plc
- Exhibit 125: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus
- 11.6 Emerson Electric Co.
- Exhibit 130: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Exhibit 145: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 150: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Schneider Electric SE - Key news
- Exhibit 153: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 11.11 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 155: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 158: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 11.12 WEG SA
- Exhibit 160: WEG SA - Overview
- Exhibit 161: WEG SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: WEG SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: WEG SA - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 167: Research methodology
- Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 169: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations
