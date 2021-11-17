USD 7.55 Bn growth in Diagnostic Imaging Market | Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions | Technavio

The diagnostic imaging market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. Also, this study identifies technological advancements and upgrades in diagnostic imaging modalities as one of the prime reasons driving the diagnostic imaging market growth during the next few years.

The diagnostic imaging market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. By product, the X-ray segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, North America is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 42% of the global market share. The US is the key market for diagnostic imaging in North America.

This report presents a detailed picture of the diagnostic imaging market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

Carestream Health Inc.

Cobham Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Esaote SpA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thales Group

Diagnostic Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Carestream Health Inc., Cobham Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

