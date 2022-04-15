USD 7.61 Bn growth in Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market | Driven by use of thinner multilayer actuators in smartphones | Technavio

The global piezoelectric actuators and motors market is fragmented. The vendors in the market are constantly innovating and introducing new products to serve the unmet needs of the market. As these vendors have an expanded geographical presence, they are selling their products on a global scale. To enable the timely deployment of piezoelectric devices, vendors are mainly focusing on increasing their R&D investments and production capacity.

AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., ams AG, APC International Ltd., CTS Corp., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Piezosystem Jena GmbH, and TDK Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the use of thinner multilayer actuators in smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities, the expensive nature of piezoelectric actuators will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Explore other key factors impacting the growth of vendors. Download a Free Sample Report

Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The global piezoelectric actuators and motors market is segmented as below:

End-user

Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Healthcare And Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The consumer electronics industry is the prime end-user of piezoelectric actuators and motors. The growing penetration of touch-type phones and devices is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing adoption of autofocus technology in electronic devices is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The increased adoption of portable electronic devices and digitization and information communication growth are the major factors that are driving the demand for piezoelectric actuators and motors in APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for piezoelectric actuators and motors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our piezoelectric actuators and motors market report covers the following areas:

Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the piezoelectric actuators and motors market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the piezoelectric actuators and motors market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist piezoelectric actuators and motors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the piezoelectric actuators and motors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the piezoelectric actuators and motors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of piezoelectric actuators and motors market vendors

Related Reports:

Electric Actuators Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Damper Actuators Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 7.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., ams AG, APC International Ltd., CTS Corp., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Piezosystem Jena GmbH, and TDK Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd.

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

ams AG

APC International Ltd.

CTS Corp.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Johnson Matthey Plc

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Piezosystem Jena GmbH

TDK Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio