USD 7.70 billion growth in Light Projector Market | AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., and BenQ Corp. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

The light projector market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The light projector market covers the following areas:

Light Projector Market Sizing

Light Projector Market Forecast

Light Projector Market Analysis

The report identifies the increasing adoption of pico projectors as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of advanced technology and product innovation in projectors will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. This study identifies the increasing adoption of advanced technology and product innovation in projectors as one of the prime reasons driving the light projector market growth during the next few years.

The light projector market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape. By technology, the LCD segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the LCD segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 46% of the global market share. China and India are the key markets for light projectors in APAC.

This report presents a detailed picture of the light projector market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

AAXA Technologies Inc.

Acer Inc.

BenQ Corp.

Canon Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

JVCKENWOOD Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sony Group Corp.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Global Dark Fiber Market - Global dark fiber market is segmented by type (multi-mode and single-mode), service (long-haul services, short-haul services, and colocation facilities services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Visible Light Communication Market - Global visible light communication market is segmented by end-user (retail, consumer electronics, automotive transportation, healthcare, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and application (indoor networking, LBS, ICE, underwater communication, and others).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Light Projector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Hitachi Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., and Sony Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

