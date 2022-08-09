USD 7.71 Bn growth opportunity in Fitness Equipment Market -- Driven by increased demand for home fitness equipment

Although the increased demand for home fitness equipment, technological advancements in fitness equipment, and the rising number of overweight and obese people will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of fitness equipment and availability of counterfeit products, lack of awareness about connected fitness equipment, and long repurchase cycle will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global fitness equipment market is segmented as below:

Product

Cardiovascular Training Equipment



Strength Training Equipment



Other Equipment

The demand for cardiovascular training equipment was significant in the market in 2021. The segment includes treadmills, cross-trainers, stationary bikes, and ski machines. Increasing health consciousness and the high incidence of obesity are driving the demand for cardiovascular training equipment.

End-user

Individual Users



Health Clubs and Gyms

The demand for fitness equipment is high among individual users. The surge in interest in home fitness equipment and related online coaching classes has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

38% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The presence of a large population that is health-conscious and can afford fitness equipment is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increased prevalence of age-related health conditions is contributing to the growth of the fitness equipment market in North America.

Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fitness equipment market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the fitness equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fitness equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fitness equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fitness equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fitness equipment market vendors

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.52% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 48.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Core Health and Fitness LLC, Dyaco International Inc., Icon Health and Fitness Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Panatta Srl, TECHNOGYM Spa, and Tunturi New Fitness BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cardiovascular training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Strength training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Health clubs and gyms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Core Health and Fitness LLC

Dyaco International Inc.

Icon Health and Fitness Inc.

Impulse ( Qingdao ) Health Tech Co. Ltd.

) Health Tech Co. Ltd. Johnson Health Tech Inc.

Life fitness

Nautilus Inc.

Panatta Srl

TECHNOGYM Spa

Tunturi New Fitness BV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

