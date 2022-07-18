USD 703.21 million Growth in Lip Gloss Market Size at CAGR of 4.58% - Technavio

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the launch of innovative products to gain consumer interest" as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. Consumers are preferring familiar brands and seek variety in terms of product offerings. Therefore, manufacturers are also investing considerably to augment their R&D capabilities and focus on broadening their product portfolios. Continuous product innovation and the launch of new products increase visibility and awareness of the brands among consumers.

However, the continuous threat from counterfeit products is one of the key lip gloss market growth challenges. Counterfeit products are usually made from low-cost ingredients that have not been tested for safety. Such products are available across the world, especially through the Internet. Counterfeit lip gloss products are, therefore, causing a considerable dent in the market shares of leading popular brands.

Lip Gloss Market Segment Highlights

The report extensively covers market segmentation by finish (glossy, matte, glitter, and others)

The glossy finish segment held the largest lip gloss market share in 2021.

The segment will continue to account for the highest market revenue throughout the forecast period.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising popularity of these lip glosses among consumers due to their convenience and ease of application.

In addition, these lip glosses provide a fresh and natural look to the makeup. Glossy finish lip gloss is the most hydrating of all and is, thus, the most preferred for dry lips.

Regional Analysis

36% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Germany , France , and the UK are the key markets for the lip gloss market in Europe .

, , and the UK are the key markets for the lip gloss market in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America , South America , and MEA.

, , and MEA. The growing female population in the region will facilitate the lip gloss market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape:

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The lip gloss market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Ariel Laboratories, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mary Kay Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Top Lip Gloss Market Vendors and their Offerings are:

Ariel Laboratories: The company offers lip gloss such as Lip Venom and others.

The company offers lip gloss such as Lip Venom and others. CHANEL Ltd.: The company offers lip gloss named Rouge Coco Gloss.

The company offers lip gloss named Rouge Coco Gloss. Coty Inc.: The company offers a wide range of lip gloss through its subsidiary, Covergirl.

The company offers a wide range of lip gloss through its subsidiary, Covergirl. LOreal SA: The company offers lip gloss such as Pro Lip Gloss, Pro-Matte Gloss, and others.

The company offers lip gloss such as Pro Lip Gloss, Pro-Matte Gloss, and others. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE: The company offers a wide range of lip gloss through its subsidiary, Benefit Cosmetics LLC.

Lip Gloss Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 703.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.66 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ariel Laboratories, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mary Kay Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

