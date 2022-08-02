USD 72.41 Bn growth in Academic E-Learning Market, Launch of new online degrees to boost market growth - Technavio

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

The introduction of new online degrees is a significant factor in the expansion of the global academic e-learning sector. Because online courses are becoming more and more popular, academic institutions all around the world are starting to offer online degrees. Since 2015, numerous online degree programs have been introduced by universities in the US, Canada, and Australia. During the projected period, there will be an increase in online degree enrollments due to the introduction of new online undergraduate and graduate degrees.

The main issue preventing the market's growth is the high development cost connected with e-learning courses. Depending on the instructional design methodology selected, academic e-learning course development and design costs will vary. The roles of a subject matter expert (SME), instructional design team, project management team, and technical staff specialists are all involved in the development process. As a result, the focus market's expansion over the projection period is likely to be slowed down by the high development costs connected with academic e-learning courses.

The growing competition in the global e-learning market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

D2L Corp.

Instructure Inc.

MPS Ltd.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

TAL Education Group

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.



Academic E-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.29% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 72.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ambow Education Holding Ltd., D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

