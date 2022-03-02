USD 726.63 Mn growth in Fish Sauce Market 2022-2026 | APAC to occupy 85% market share | Technavio

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several local and international players competing based on various aspects such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Vendors are also focusing on M&As to expand their presence and acquire new customers.

Ashokasha Exim Pvt. Ltd., Blue Elephant International, Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd., Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Pantainorasingh Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Phu Quoc Fish Sauce Manufacturer Hung Thanh, PhuNhi, Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd., Rungroj Fish Sauce Co. Ltd, Tang Sang Hah Co. Ltd., Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd., Thai Fishsauce Factory Squid Brand Co. Ltd., Thaipreeda Trading Co. Ltd., Thaitan Foods International Co. Ltd., The Woks of Life LLC, Unilever PLC, Viet Huong Hong Kong, and Viet Phu Inc. are some of the dominant players in the market.

The increasing preference for convenience in cooking, wide applications of fish sauce, and increasing popularity of vegan fish sauce will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stringent regulations, increasing fish allergy among consumers, and declining krill population will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Our fish sauce market report covers the following areas:

Fish Sauce Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Fish Sauce Market is segmented as below:

Product

Industrial Fish Sauce



Traditional Fish Sauce

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The industrial fish sauce segment accounted for the maximum share in the market. The convenience of using industrial fish sauce compared with the traditional sauce will drive the growth of the segment. Also, the low cost of industrial fish sauce is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Similarly, in terms of geography, APAC will present several growth opportunities for market players. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing disposable income of consumers and the rising number of organized retailing outlets that offer fish sauce products. The surge in customer preference for Southeast Asian food and sauces will also fuel the growth of the fish sauce market in APAC during the forecast period. Vietnam, Thailand, China, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for fish sauce in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download Free Sample for additional highlights on growth contributions from other segments.

Fish Sauce Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fish sauce market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fish sauce market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fish sauce market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fish sauce market vendors

Fish Sauce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 726.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.31 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 85% Key consumer countries Vietnam, Thailand, China, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ashokasha Exim Pvt. Ltd., Blue Elephant International, Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd., Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Pantainorasingh Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Phu Quoc Fish Sauce Manufacturer Hung Thanh, PhuNhi, Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd., Rungroj Fish Sauce Co. Ltd, Tang Sang Hah Co. Ltd., Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd., Thai Fishsauce Factory Squid Brand Co. Ltd., Thaipreeda Trading Co. Ltd., Thaitan Foods International Co. Ltd., The Woks of Life LLC, Unilever PLC, Viet Huong Hong Kong, and Viet Phu Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Industrial fish sauce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Industrial fish sauce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industrial fish sauce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Industrial fish sauce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industrial fish sauce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Traditional fish sauce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Traditional fish sauce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Traditional fish sauce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Traditional fish sauce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Traditional fish sauce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Nestle SA

Exhibit 95: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 96: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 98: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.6 Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Rungroj Fish Sauce Co. Ltd

Exhibit 106: Rungroj Fish Sauce Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 107: Rungroj Fish Sauce Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Rungroj Fish Sauce Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.9 Tang Sang Hah Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Tang Sang Hah Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Tang Sang Hah Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Tang Sang Hah Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Thai Fishsauce Factory Squid Brand Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Thai Fishsauce Factory Squid Brand Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Thai Fishsauce Factory Squid Brand Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Thai Fishsauce Factory Squid Brand Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 118: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 121: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

