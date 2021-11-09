USD 735.13 Mn growth in Preschool Market in India | Increasing Participation of Women in Labor Force to Boost Growth | Technavio

Nov 09, 2021, 23:20 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The preschool market size in India is expected to increase by USD 735.13 million between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Buy our complete report for analysis on the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Start by Downloading a Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Best Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd., Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd., WeCare Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing participation of women in the labor force and increased emphasis on teacher training will offer immense growth opportunities, increased cost of raising children will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Our preschool market in India report covers the following areas:
- Preschool Market in India size
- Preschool Market in India trends
- Preschool Market in India industry analysis
Preschool Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Preschool Market in India is segmented as below:
- Area
- Urban
- Rural
- Age group
- Children Aged 3-6 Years
- Children Aged Below 3 Years
By area, the urban segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The segment is driven by the high penetration of branded preschools in tier 1 and tier 2 cities. Also, the rising disposable incomes of people in urban areas is contributing to the growth of the segment. By age group, the market witnessed maximum demand for preschools from children aged 3-6 years. The growing importance of early education is driving the growth of the market in the children aged 3-6 years segment.
Learn more about the factors influencing the growth of the preschool market in India across various segments by purchasing our full report.
Read our Free Sample Before Purchasing
Preschool Market in India 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the preschool market in India by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
This study identifies personalized education programs and advanced services as one of the prime reasons driving the preschool market growth in India during the next few years.
Preschool Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Preschool Market in India. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Preschool Market in India is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Preschool Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist preschool market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the preschool market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the preschool market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of preschool market vendors in India
Related Reports:
Preschool or Childcare Market in China - Preschool or childcare market in China is segmented by service (full-time preschool or childcare and on-demand preschool or childcare), age group (children aged below 3 years and children aged between 3 and 6 years), and ownership (private preschool or childcare and public preschool or childcare).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Child Care Market - Global childcare market is segmented by delivery type (organized care facilities and home-based settings) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
|
Preschool Market In India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 735.13 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.20
|
Regional analysis
|
India
|
Performing market contribution
|
India at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Best Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd., Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd., WeCare Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article