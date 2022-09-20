USD 739.69 Mn incremental growth expected in Automotive Sensors Market in France; ABB Ltd. and Analog Devices Inc. to emerge as key vendors

Sep 20, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive sensors market size in France is expected to grow by USD 739.69 million. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the auto parts and equipment industry. Some of the factors considered to estimate the market size include the revenue generated by automotive components and accessories companies operating in France, revenue generated by automotive retailers, the average life span of automobile components, GDP growth, per capita income, and others. Download PDF Sample Report
The automotive sensors market in France is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized vendors. The large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas the smaller vendors are concentrated in the regional markets. The vendors compete in terms of price, technology, quality, brand identity, and distribution. The increasing competition in the market is compelling the vendors to reduce the prices of their products, which may negatively impact their profit margins.
The increasing demand for vehicle and environmental safety has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the shortage of semiconductors might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio considers ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Cepton Technologies, Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., First Sensor AG, General Electric Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Infineon Technologies AG, Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc., Luminar Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Quanergy Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Velodyne Lidar Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG as dominant players. Request Sample Report Here
The automotive sensors market in France is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
The market growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing penetration of ADAS technology will be driving the demand for automotive sensors in the passenger cars segment.
- Distribution Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
The OEM segment will account for maximum sales in the market over the forecast period. The increasing focus of automotive OMEs on EVs is driving the growth of the segment. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive sensors market in France report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Sensors Market Size
- Automotive Sensors Market Trends
- Automotive Sensors Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive sensors market growth in France during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive sensors market size in France and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive sensors market in France
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive sensors market vendors in France
|
Automotive Sensors Market In France Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.2%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 739.69 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.66
|
Regional analysis
|
France
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Cepton Technologies, Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., First Sensor AG, General Electric Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Infineon Technologies AG, Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc., Luminar Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Quanergy Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Velodyne Lidar Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on France: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on France: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 53: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Analog Devices Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 BorgWarner Inc.
- Exhibit 59: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 62: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Continental AG
- Exhibit 64: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Continental AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Continental AG - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Continental AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 DENSO Corp.
- Exhibit 69: DENSO Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: DENSO Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: DENSO Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 72: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 74: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 77: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Infineon Technologies AG
- Exhibit 79: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news
- Exhibit 82: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus
- 10.9 NXP Semiconductors NV
- Exhibit 84: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview
- Exhibit 85: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 86: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news
- Exhibit 87: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings
- 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 88: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 91: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Exhibit 93: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.
- Exhibit 97: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 102: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 103: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 104: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 105: Research methodology
- Exhibit 106: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 107: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 108: List of abbreviations
