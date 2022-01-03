USD 74.67 Billion Growth in Nutrition Market: By Type and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glanbia Plc, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, Pharmavite LLC, and USANA Health Science, Inc. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

One of the key factors driving growth in the nutrition market is the growing geriatric population. Longevity and a decrease in fertility rates are the major reasons for the growth of the geriatric population. The geriatric population is a major proportion of the population of developed and developing countries. Aging increases the chances of chronic diseases. Hospital admission rates are high among the geriatric population. With the increasing prevalence of several diseases among the geriatric population, the required nutrients cannot be absorbed from the diet. Hence, the geriatric population requires nutrition. the geriatric population is recommended parenteral nutrition by healthcare professionals. Parenteral nutrition is commonly used by people who are admitted to hospitals and people who use home care. The growth of the geriatric population will increase the consumption of nutrition, which will drive the growth of the global nutrition market.

Nutrition Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Vitamins



Probiotics



Proteins and Amino Acids



Carbohydrates



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Nutrition Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Nutrition Market report covers the following areas:

Product recalls will be a major challenge for the nutrition market during the forecast period. The manufacturers of nutrition must ensure the safety and effectiveness of their products. This is because several cases of contaminated or low-quality nutritional products have been reported. Hence, several products have been recalled. Product quality can be affected either intrinsically during the manufacturing process or extrinsically due to poor handling during the distribution. The trust of customers is also affected. Hence, vendors must invest in promotional activities to regain trust. This increases the expenses for vendors.

Nutrition Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Nutrition Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Nutrition Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Nutrition Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist nutrition market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nutrition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nutrition market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nutrition market vendors

Nutrition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 74.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glanbia Plc, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, Pharmavite LLC, and USANA Health Science, Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Vitamins - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Proteins and amino acids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Carbohydrates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Glanbia Plc

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Nestle SA

Pharmavite LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

