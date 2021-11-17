USD 79 Bn growth in Public Transportation Market | Driven by Increasing Government Funding | Technavio

Start by Downloading a Free Sample

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bay Area Rapid Transit, Chicago Transit Authority, Consat AB, Cubic Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Metro de Madrid SA, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTR Corp. Ltd., and VRL Logistics Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increase in government funding for transportation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Public Transportation Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Bus



Metro



Suburban Rail



LRT

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

By type, the market generated maximum revenue in the bus segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC will witness maximum growth in the market. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for public transportation in APAC.

Get highlights on the top-performing segments, regions, and key countries in the market by Downloading a Free Sample Report

Public Transportation Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the public transportation market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bay Area Rapid Transit, Chicago Transit Authority, Consat AB, Cubic Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Metro de Madrid SA, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTR Corp. Ltd., and VRL Logistics Ltd.

The public transportation market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing domestic trips taken by the residents will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of alternatives will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Public Transportation Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist public transportation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the public transportation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the public transportation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of public transportation market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Electric Bus Market - Global electric bus market is segmented by type (pure electric bus and plug-in hybrid bus) and geography (China and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Sustainable Tourism Market - Global sustainable tourism market is segmented by type (domestic and international) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Public Transportation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 79.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bay Area Rapid Transit, Chicago Transit Authority, Consat AB, Cubic Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Metro de Madrid SA, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTR Corp. Ltd., and VRL Logistics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio