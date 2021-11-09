USD 8.18 Trillion growth in Electric Car Rental Market | Europe to Emerge as Largest Market | Technavio

Factors such as the increasing demand for rental cars due to the rise in international tourism and the need for optimum performance and reduction in emissions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The electric car rental market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

The report covers the following areas:

Electric Car Rental Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Vehicle Category

Economy Cars



Luxury Cars

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The economy cars segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. Factors such as the increase in vehicle range and the development of charging infrastructure are driving the growth of the segment. By geography, the market observed maximum growth in Europe in 2020. The region accounts for 43% of the overall market share. The increasing adoption of EVs is driving the growth of the electric car rental market in Europe.

Electric Car Rental Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the electric car rental market include Avis Budget Group Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., ER CAPITAL Ltd., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fleetdrive Management Ltd., Green Motion International, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Plug N Drive, SIXT SE, and Wattacars. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electric car rental market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The electric car rental market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Lucrative government incentives leading to increasing sales of electric cars will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the global power crisis hindering the growth of the EV market will hamper the market growth.

Electric Car Rental Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric car rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric car rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric car rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric car rental market vendors

Electric Car Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.18 Trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.68 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avis Budget Group Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., ER CAPITAL Ltd., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fleetdrive Management Ltd., Green Motion International, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Plug N Drive, SIXT SE, and Wattacars. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

