USD 8.45 bn growth expected in Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market -- APAC to occupy 40% market share

Successful and long-term incumbency can be achieved with optimized production that generates economies of scale through penetration into multi-regional markets. Although small- and medium-scale vendors are coming up with innovative capabilities, prominent players will still have a strong foothold. Long-standing business understanding and customer relationships with prominent vendors have always acted in their favor. However, the threat of rivalry is moderate as the market has a high growth opportunity during the forecast period.

The market is dominated by Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., AERCON AAC, AKG Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Ambuja Cements Ltd., Ballarpur Industries Ltd., BAUROC AS, Broco Industries, Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CK Birla Group, Clavecon India Pvt. Ltd., H and H International AS, Hebel Ltd., Infitech Group, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Kansal group, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Masa GmbH, Renaatus Procon Pvt. Ltd., SOLBET Spolka z o.o., UAL Industries Ltd., and Wehrhahn GmbH.

The increasing focus on sustainability and energy conservation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the drawbacks of fly ash in concrete might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is segmented as below:

End-user

Non-residential



Residential

The non-residential segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by increased investments in infrastructure to meet the growing demand for entertainment, education, and healthcare.

Product

Blocks



Panels



Others

By product, the blocks segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the superior performance and durability of AAC blocks.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 40% of the global market share. Factors such as the increase in the purchasing power of consumers, population growth, growth in urbanization, and government efforts to provide affordable housing are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market report covers the following areas:

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market vendors

Related Reports:

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., AERCON AAC, AKG Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Ambuja Cements Ltd., Ballarpur Industries Ltd., BAUROC AS, Broco Industries, Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CK Birla Group, Clavecon India Pvt. Ltd., H and H International AS, Hebel Ltd., Infitech Group, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Kansal group, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Masa GmbH, Renaatus Procon Pvt. Ltd., SOLBET Spolka z o.o., UAL Industries Ltd., and Wehrhahn GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Blocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Blocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Blocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Blocks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Blocks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Panels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Panels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Panels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Panels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Panels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 AERCON AAC

Exhibit 114: AERCON AAC - Overview



Exhibit 115: AERCON AAC - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: AERCON AAC - Key offerings

11.5 Ballarpur Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Ballarpur Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Ballarpur Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Ballarpur Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Broco Industries

Exhibit 120: Broco Industries - Overview



Exhibit 121: Broco Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Broco Industries - Key offerings

11.7 Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Carmeuse Coordination Center SA

Exhibit 126: Carmeuse Coordination Center SA - Overview



Exhibit 127: Carmeuse Coordination Center SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Carmeuse Coordination Center SA - Key news



Exhibit 129: Carmeuse Coordination Center SA - Key offerings

11.9 H and H International AS

Exhibit 130: H and H International AS - Overview



Exhibit 131: H and H International AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: H and H International AS - Key offerings

11.10 JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

Exhibit 133: JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 SOLBET Spolka z o.o.

Exhibit 137: SOLBET Spolka z o.o. - Overview



Exhibit 138: SOLBET Spolka z o.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: SOLBET Spolka z o.o. - Key offerings

11.12 UAL Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 140: UAL Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: UAL Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: UAL Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio