USD 8.48 Bn growth opportunity in Drone Navigation System Market -- APAC to emerge as key market

Advancements in electronic warfare technologies have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, endurance constraints driving R&D costs might hamper the market growth. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Inertial Sense LLC, Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Gladiator Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Inertial Labs, Northrop Grumman Corp., Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Sagetech Avionics Inc., SBG Systems SAS, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc., UAV Navigation SL, uAvionix Corp., UAVOS Inc., VectorNav Technologies LLC, and Volocopter GmbH are identified as some of the major market participants.

The drone navigation system market is segmented as below:

End-user

Military Drones



Consumer and Civil Drones

The military drones segment exhibited the maximum growth in the market. Technological innovations in the development of high-performance navigation sensors for drones are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will emerge as the key market for drone navigation systems, occupying 35% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to increased spending on defense by developing countries such as China and India. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The drone navigation system market report covers the following areas:

Drone Navigation System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist drone navigation system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the drone navigation system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the drone navigation system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drone navigation system market vendors

Drone Navigation System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Inertial Sense LLC, Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Gladiator Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Inertial Labs, Northrop Grumman Corp., Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Sagetech Avionics Inc., SBG Systems SAS, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc., UAV Navigation SL, uAvionix Corp., UAVOS Inc., VectorNav Technologies LLC, and Volocopter GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

