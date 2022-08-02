USD 8.81 bn Growth in Classroom Management Systems Market, Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Management Tools to Drive Growth - Technavio

Aug 02, 2022, 20:50 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The classroom management systems market will be driven by factors such as the rising adoption of cloud-based management tools. Vendors are providing cloud-based classroom management systems owing to the increasing Internet penetration and the rising pace of digitization. Many schools and colleges can reduce the workload concerning administrative services with the help of cloud-based classroom management systems. These tools allow easy integration of other supporting software such as adaptive learning, LMS, and learning analytics. Moreover, cloud-based classroom management systems are cost-effective, with extended performance capabilities.
The classroom management systems market size is expected to grow by USD 8.81 bn from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.33% during the forecast period.
Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope
The classroom management systems market report covers the following areas:
- Classroom Management Systems Market Size
- Classroom Management Systems Market Trends
- Classroom Management Systems Market Industry Analysis
Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Challenge
Rising safety and privacy issues are challenging the growth of the market. Classroom management systems collect significant data, such as personal details, student behavior, and many other details, to create personalized courses. However, the data can be misused, leading to security and privacy concerns. Hence, vendors need to incorporate authorization techniques and a robust monitoring system to ensure the confidentiality of data.
Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
APLAF Inc., Blackboard Inc., ClassDojo Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Faronics Corp., HP Inc., Impero Solutions Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Netop Solutions AS, and NetSupport Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- APLAF Inc. - The company offers ProClass, which is an easy-to-use, scalable, and customizable software to effectively and efficiently manage schools, online registrations, and memberships.
- Dell Technologies Inc. - Dell EMC K12 Education Solutions enable personalized learning, where students, teachers, and technology work together to enrich the learning process.
- ClassDojo Inc. - The company offers a classroom management system, which helps in building a communication platform between teachers, students, and parents.
- Faronics Corp. - The company offers Insight Classroom management, an effective classroom management software that helps teachers to create a better learning experience.
- HP Inc. - The company offers HP Classroom manager 3.0, which helps teachers to share documents, messages, and websites easily with group chats to support project-based learning.
Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- End User
- Higher Education
- K-12
- Deployment
- On-premise Deployment
- Cloud-based Deployment
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist classroom management systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the classroom management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the classroom management systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of classroom management systems market vendors
Classroom Management Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.33%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 8.81 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
25.03
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
APLAF Inc., Blackboard Inc., ClassDojo Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Faronics Corp., HP Inc., Impero Solutions Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Netop Solutions AS, and NetSupport Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand-led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- APLAF Inc.
- ClassDojo Inc.
- Creatrix Campus
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Faronics Corp.
- HP Inc.
- Impero Solutions Inc.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- NetSupport Ltd.
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
