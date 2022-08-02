USD 8.81 bn Growth in Classroom Management Systems Market, Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Management Tools to Drive Growth - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope

The classroom management systems market report covers the following areas:

Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Challenge

Rising safety and privacy issues are challenging the growth of the market. Classroom management systems collect significant data, such as personal details, student behavior, and many other details, to create personalized courses. However, the data can be misused, leading to security and privacy concerns. Hence, vendors need to incorporate authorization techniques and a robust monitoring system to ensure the confidentiality of data.

Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

APLAF Inc., Blackboard Inc., ClassDojo Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Faronics Corp., HP Inc., Impero Solutions Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Netop Solutions AS, and NetSupport Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

APLAF Inc. - The company offers ProClass, which is an easy-to-use, scalable, and customizable software to effectively and efficiently manage schools, online registrations, and memberships.

Dell Technologies Inc. - Dell EMC K12 Education Solutions enable personalized learning, where students, teachers, and technology work together to enrich the learning process.

ClassDojo Inc. - The company offers a classroom management system, which helps in building a communication platform between teachers, students, and parents.

Faronics Corp. - The company offers Insight Classroom management, an effective classroom management software that helps teachers to create a better learning experience.

HP Inc. - The company offers HP Classroom manager 3.0, which helps teachers to share documents, messages, and websites easily with group chats to support project-based learning.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now

Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

End User

Higher Education



K-12

Deployment

On-premise Deployment



Cloud-based Deployment

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist classroom management systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the classroom management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the classroom management systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of classroom management systems market vendors

Classroom Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.33% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 8.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled APLAF Inc., Blackboard Inc., ClassDojo Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Faronics Corp., HP Inc., Impero Solutions Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Netop Solutions AS, and NetSupport Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand-led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

APLAF Inc.

ClassDojo Inc.

Creatrix Campus

Dell Technologies Inc.

Faronics Corp.

HP Inc.

Impero Solutions Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

NetSupport Ltd.

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

