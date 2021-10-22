USD 8.88 bn Growth in Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market from 2020 to 2024 | Demand for High-voltage Transmission Lines to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

HVAC



HVDC

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our power transmission lines and towers market report covers the following areas:

Although the demand for high-voltage transmission lines and the need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape will offer immense growth opportunities, the slowdown in manufacturing output will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the power transmission lines and towers market, including ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arteche Group, Lamifil NV, MasTec Inc., MYR Group Inc., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Quanta Services Inc., and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the power transmission lines and towers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist power transmission lines and towers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the power transmission lines and towers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the power transmission lines and towers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of power transmission lines and towers market vendors

Power Transmission Lines And Towers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 8.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arteche Group, Lamifil NV, MasTec Inc., MYR Group Inc., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Quanta Services Inc., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

