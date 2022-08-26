USD 80.74 Bn growth expected in Geospatial Analytics Market -- Driven by rising applications of geospatial data analytics in disaster management

The report identifies Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CartoDB Inc., Development Seed, Esri, Fugro NV, Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Geomap Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, TomTom International BV, Topcon Corp., and Trimble Inc. as some of the major market participants.

Although the rising applications of geospatial data analytics in disaster management will offer immense growth opportunities, data privacy and security will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global geospatial analytics market is segmented as below:

Technology

GPS



GIS



Remote Sensing



Others

The GPS segment will account for the maximum share in the market over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of GPS technology for precise positioning of geospatial data is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

38% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies across industries and the expanding healthcare market are driving the growth of the geospatial analytics market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our geospatial analytics market report covers the following areas:

Geospatial Analytics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the geospatial analytics market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the geospatial analytics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Geospatial Analytics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist geospatial analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the geospatial analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geospatial analytics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geospatial analytics market vendors

Geospatial Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 80.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CartoDB Inc., Development Seed, Esri, Fugro NV, Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Geomap Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, TomTom International BV, Topcon Corp., and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

