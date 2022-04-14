USD 806.08 Mn growth expected in Snack Bars Market in US | Abbott Laboratories and Clif Bar & Co. to emerge as dominant players | Technavio

The market is driven by new product launches. In addition, the increasing demand for plant-based snack bars is anticipated to boost the growth of the snack bars market in the US.

The convenience offered by snack bars have increased their popularity as meal replacement among consumers. This is encouraging vendors in the market to introduce a wide range of products. For instance, in May 2019, KIND launched its KIND Frozen bars in the US. The products are made of almonds, dark chocolate, and sea salt. Similarly, in January 2019, That's it launched its new line of probiotic fruit bars containing 2 billion CFU of Bacillus coagulans GBI-30 6086 per serving. The products were introduced in mango, blueberry, and banana flavors. The increasing launch of such innovative products will be driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Snack Bars Vendors in the US:

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the snack bars market in the US.

Abbott Laboratories

Clif Bar & Co.

& Co. General Mills Inc .

. Kellogg Co.

KIND LLC

Mondelez International Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Quest Nutrition LLC

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Hershey Co.

Snack Bars Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

The snack bars market in the US is segmented by product (energy and nutrition bars, granola bars, breakfast bars, and other snack bars).

Snack Bars Market In US Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

Energy and nutrition bars - size and forecast 2019-2024

Granola bars - size and forecast 2019-2024

Breakfast bars - size and forecast 2019-2024

Other snack bars - size and forecast 2019-2024

The energy and nutrition bars segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increasing consumption of energy bars as post workout snacks among people engaged in fitness activities is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing number of gyms and fitness centers in the US is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Snack Bars Market In US Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

Offline distribution - size and forecast 2019-2024

Online distribution - size and forecast 2019-2024

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales of snack bars in the US in 2021. The segment is driven by the convenience offered by offline stores.

Snack Bars Market in the US: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 806.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.05 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Clif Bar & Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., KIND LLC, Mondelez International Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Hershey Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Energy and nutrition bars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Granola bars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Breakfast bars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other snack bars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand for on-the-go breakfast options

Increasing demand for plant-based snack bars

Growing popularity of private-label brands

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

