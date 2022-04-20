USD 812 Mn growth opportunity in Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market | North America to occupy 50% market share | Technavio

Read Our Sample Report before purchasing.

The market is driven by the advent of vaccines. In addition, the R and D of new drugs for OH treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market.

Vendors in the market are increasing their efforts in the development of highly advanced vaccines with a longer shelf life. This is resulting in the advent of stronger vaccines having better efficacy toward the prevention of various indications caused by HPV. For instance, MedImmune, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca, is currently conducting research on the development of MEDI0457, which is a vaccine being studied to prevent cervical cancer and head and neck cancer caused by HPV type 16 and type 18. The vaccine is currently in Phase II of clinical trials and is expected to get marketing approval during the forecast period. The advent of such drugs is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Vendors in the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market:

AbbVie Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bharat Biotech Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ISA Pharmaceuticals BV

Merck and Co. Inc.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd.

The market is concentrated with the presence of few vendors occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as launching novel therapies and involving in mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.

The 120-pages report segments the global human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market by route of administration (parenteral and topical) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market: Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Parenteral - size and forecast 2021-2026

Topical - size and forecast 2021-2026

The parenteral segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The parenteral route of administering vaccines ensures reaching the HPV-affected area quickly without losing their efficacy, which is driving the demand for such vaccines. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market: Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The high sales of approved therapeutics and vaccines and the strong prevalence of various types of HPV in the region are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, increasing awareness programs by vendors and various organizations are expected to drive the growth of the human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market in North America.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 812 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bharat Biotech Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., ISA Pharmaceuticals BV, Merck and Co. Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Route of Administration



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Route of Administration - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Route of Administration - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Route of Administration



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Route of Administration

5.3 Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Parenteral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Parenteral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Topical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Topical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Topical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Topical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Topical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Route of Administration ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 85: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: AbbVie Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: AbbVie Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Exhibit 89: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Bharat Biotech Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 97: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 102: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 ISA Pharmaceuticals BV

Exhibit 105: ISA Pharmaceuticals BV - Overview



Exhibit 106: ISA Pharmaceuticals BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: ISA Pharmaceuticals BV - Key offerings

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 108: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

