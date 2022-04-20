USD 812 Mn growth opportunity in Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market | North America to occupy 50% market share | Technavio

Apr 20, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 812 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. The report expects the market to observe significant growth in North America. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as HPV has created an urgency for vendors to develop advanced prevention and treatment options. This is creating significant opportunities in the region.
The market is driven by the advent of vaccines. In addition, the R and D of new drugs for OH treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market.
Vendors in the market are increasing their efforts in the development of highly advanced vaccines with a longer shelf life. This is resulting in the advent of stronger vaccines having better efficacy toward the prevention of various indications caused by HPV. For instance, MedImmune, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca, is currently conducting research on the development of MEDI0457, which is a vaccine being studied to prevent cervical cancer and head and neck cancer caused by HPV type 16 and type 18. The vaccine is currently in Phase II of clinical trials and is expected to get marketing approval during the forecast period. The advent of such drugs is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major Vendors in the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Bharat Biotech Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- ISA Pharmaceuticals BV
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd.
The market is concentrated with the presence of few vendors occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as launching novel therapies and involving in mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.
The 120-pages report segments the global human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market by route of administration (parenteral and topical) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market: Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Parenteral - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Topical - size and forecast 2021-2026
The parenteral segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The parenteral route of administering vaccines ensures reaching the HPV-affected area quickly without losing their efficacy, which is driving the demand for such vaccines. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market: Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America will provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The high sales of approved therapeutics and vaccines and the strong prevalence of various types of HPV in the region are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, increasing awareness programs by vendors and various organizations are expected to drive the growth of the human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market in North America.
|
Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 812 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.24
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bharat Biotech Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., ISA Pharmaceuticals BV, Merck and Co. Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Route of Administration
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Route of Administration - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Route of Administration - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Route of Administration
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Route of Administration
- 5.3 Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Parenteral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Parenteral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Topical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Topical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Topical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Topical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Topical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Route of Administration ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AbbVie Inc.
- Exhibit 85: AbbVie Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: AbbVie Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: AbbVie Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Bharat Biotech Ltd.
- Exhibit 93: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Bharat Biotech Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Exhibit 97: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 98: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 100: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus
- 10.7 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Exhibit 102: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 ISA Pharmaceuticals BV
- Exhibit 105: ISA Pharmaceuticals BV - Overview
- Exhibit 106: ISA Pharmaceuticals BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: ISA Pharmaceuticals BV - Key offerings
- 10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 108: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 111: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 116: Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 125: Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 127: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations
