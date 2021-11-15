USD 851.39 Bn growth in Laser Cutting Machine Market | APAC to Occupy 58% Global Market Share | Technavio

Nov 15, 2021, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Cutting Machine Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the laser cutting machine market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 851.39 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing focus on automating metal cutting process and rising demand for fiber laser cutting machines are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the availability of alternate machine tools for metal cutting applications will challenge market growth.
Learn about additional drivers, trends, and challenges influencing market growth by purchasing our full report.
View Free Sample Report
The laser cutting machine market report is segmented by Product (Fiber, Solid-state, Diode, and Others), End-user (Automotive, Aerospace and defense, Electrical and electronics, Industrial machinery, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and South Korea are the key markets for laser cutting machines in APAC.
Read our Free Sample Report for highlights on top-performing segments and regions in the laser cutting machine market.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- ALPHA LASER GmbH
- AMADA Co. Ltd.
- Bystronic Laser AG
- Coherent Inc.
- El.En. Spa
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here.
Related Reports:
Global Medium and High Capacity Laser Cutting Machines Market - Global medium and high capacity laser cutting machines market is segmented by product (fiber laser, solid state laser, CO2 laser, and others), end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Laser Cladding Equipment Market - Global laser cladding equipment market is segmented by end-user (industrial, mining, power generation, and others), power (high power and low power), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
|
Laser Cutting Machine Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of over 3%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 851.39 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.07
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 58%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ALPHA LASER GmbH, AMADA Co. Ltd., Bystronic Laser AG, Coherent Inc., El.En. Spa, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Koike Aronson Inc., Manz AG, and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article