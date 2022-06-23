USD 87.36 Mn growth in Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market| Integration of Renewables with Hydrogen Electrolyzers boosting the growth |Technavio

Jun 23, 2022, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrogen electrolyzers market size is expected to grow by USD 87.36 million at a CAGR of 6.4% as per the Technavio latest market report.
Discover Renewable Electricity industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports – Buy the Sample Report!
The hydrogen electrolyzers market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of renewables with hydrogen electrolyzers.
The Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market is segmented by electrolyze type (alkaline and PEM) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Alkaline segment will significantly increase its market share in hydrogen electrolyzers. Price-wise, alkaline hydrogen electrolyzers are significantly less expensive than PEM electrolyzers. As a result, this kind of electrolyzer is frequently used to produce clean hydrogen locally. Alkaline hydrogen electrolyzers have the key benefit of supporting greater MW range stacks, which increases capacity and creates a stable working environment for the hydrogen electrolyzers. Therefore, the alkaline hydrogen electrolyzer segment will have stable growth during the projection period due to benefits including cheaper prices and increased production capacity when compared with PEM hydrogen electrolyzers.
- Type
- Alkaline
- PEM
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Learn more about Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45472
To help businesses improve their market position, the hydrogen electrolyzers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Asahi Kasei Corp., Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen, Gaztransport and Technigaz SA as key vendors.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market size
- Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market trends
- Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market industry analysis
The growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the competition from alternate technologies of hydrogen production may threaten the growth of the market.
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the connected home security system market, including some of the vendors such as
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen
- Gaztransport and Technigaz SA
- Kobe Steel Ltd.
- McPhy Energy SA
- Nel ASA
- Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.
- SwissHydrogen SA
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read the latest Sample Report.
Drone Sensor Market- The drone sensor market share is expected to increase to USD 584.83 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66%. Download a sample report now!
Marine Engine Monitoring System Market- The marine engine monitoring system market share is expected to increase to USD 119.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%. Download a sample report now!
|
Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 87.36 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Sweden, Canada, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Asahi Kasei Corp., Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen, Gaztransport and Technigaz SA, Kobe Steel Ltd., McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd., SwissHydrogen SA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Electrolyzer Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Electrolyzer Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Electrolyzer Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Electrolyzer Type
- 5.3 Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Alkaline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 PEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: PEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: PEM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Exhibit 43: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Asahi Kasei Group - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen
- Exhibit 48: Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen - Key offerings
- 10.5 Gaztransport and Technigaz SA
- Exhibit 51: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 53: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA- Key news
- Exhibit 54: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Gaztransport and Technigaz SA - Segment focus
- 10.6 Kobe Steel Ltd.
- Exhibit 56: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Kobe Steel Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 McPhy Energy SA
- Exhibit 60: McPhy Energy SA - Overview
- Exhibit 61: McPhy Energy SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: McPhy Energy SA - Key news
- Exhibit 63: McPhy Energy SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: McPhy Energy SA - Segment focus
- 10.8 Nel ASA
- Exhibit 65: Nel ASA - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Nel ASA - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Nel ASA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Nel ASA - Segment focus
- 10.9 Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 SwissHydrogen SA
- Exhibit 72: SwissHydrogen SA - Overview
- Exhibit 73: SwissHydrogen SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: SwissHydrogen SA - Key offerings
- 10.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Teledyne Technologies Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 78: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Yangzhou Zhongdian hydrogen production equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article