USD 89.5 Bn growth in Household Appliance Market, AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization and increased adoption of integrated smart home technology are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs will challenge market growth.

The household appliance market report is segmented by Product (Major household appliances and Small household appliances), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for household appliances in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

AB Electrolux

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

MIDEA GROUP

Household Appliance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 89.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.36 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

