USD 89.5 Bn growth in Household Appliance Market, AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Nov 15, 2021, 22:45 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Appliance Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the household appliance market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 89.50 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization and increased adoption of integrated smart home technology are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs will challenge market growth.
The household appliance market report is segmented by Product (Major household appliances and Small household appliances), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for household appliances in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- AB Electrolux
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- MIDEA GROUP
|
Household Appliance Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of over 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 89.50 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
21.36
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 53%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
