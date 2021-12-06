USD 892 Mn growth expected in Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market | Barnes Group Inc. and Dover Corp. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

The robotics end-of-arm tooling market is driven by the rising demand for modular robotics end-of-arm tooling (EOAT). The rising focus on enhancing the production efficiency among manufacturers has resulted in increased investments in industrial robots. Many end-users are exhibiting strong demand for modular EOAT that can handle tasks involving multiple sizes, geometries, and materials. Such growing requirements from end-users are driving vendors to incorporate various advanced features such as including servo motors and pre-configurability using multiple axis controllers. Many such developments are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, technological advances in grippers for collaborative robots will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deployment of industrial robots will hinder the market growth to a certain extent.

Some of the major robotics end-of-arm tooling manufacturers:

Applied Robotics Inc.: The company offers products such as XChange Tool Changers and QuickSTOPTM collision sensors.

ASS Maschinenbau GmbH: ASS ID gripper is the key product offered by the company.

Barnes Group Inc.: The company offers a wide range of robotics end-of-arm tooling products under

the brand GIMATIC.

Dover Corp.: The company offers robotics EOAT products such as End effectors.

EMI Corp.: The company offers robotics EOAT products such as Laser-Cut Plate EOAT.

Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 892.00 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Applied Robotics Inc., ASS Maschinenbau GmbH, Barnes Group Inc., Dover Corp., EMI Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, FIPA GmbH, IPR GmbH, Novanta Inc., and Toyota Industries Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

