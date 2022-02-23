USD 895.51 million growth in Airport Kiosk Market|43% growth in North America |17,000+ Technavio Reports

The increasing passenger travel and growing popularity of self-service airport solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. The digitization of operations is another factor supporting the airport kiosk market growth. Self-service flight check-in, boarding pass printing, baggage check, and luggage tag printing help in air travel. Many others also let customers upgrade or change seats, make modifications for same-day flights, and take advantage of advantages such as frequent flyer miles. Such digitized operations will propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the lack of infrastructure and connectivity issues is one of the factors hindering the airport kiosk market growth.

Airport Kiosk 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Technology

Hardware



Software



Services

The hardware segment held the largest airport kiosk market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. The hardware is used for check-in, luggage tagging, and boarding pass printing, among other things. This industry is developing due to the rising demand for self-service choices in airports.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

North America emerged as the largest revenue-generating regional segment of airport kiosk market in 2021. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the airport kiosk market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Customers in the region are early adopters of new technologies and have a high preference for personalized services, which will facilitate the airport kiosk market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Airport Kiosk Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amadeus IT Group SA, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Elenium Automation Pty Ltd., Embross, KIOSK Information Systems, Materna Information and Communications SE, NCR Corp., Quavis, SITA, and Zamar AG are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the airport kiosk market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News:

Amadeus IT Group SA: The company offers self-service check-in kiosks.

The company offers self-service check-in kiosks. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.: The company offers solution for self-service kiosks at airports.

The company offers solution for self-service kiosks at airports. Embross: The company offers single platform airport kiosk solutions such as V1 VELOCITYone, V2 VELOCITYtwo, V3 VELOCITYthree, and Vmobile VELOCITYmobile.

The company offers single platform airport kiosk solutions such as V1 VELOCITYone, V2 VELOCITYtwo, V3 VELOCITYthree, and Vmobile VELOCITYmobile. KIOSK Information Systems: The company offers a wide range of airport kiosks such as Paragon, Windfall, Landmark, and Stealth.

The company offers a wide range of airport kiosks such as Paragon, Windfall, Landmark, and Stealth. NCR Corp.:The company offers NCR Airport Biometric Kiosk with facial recognition.

The report also covers the following areas:

Airport Kiosk Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist airport kiosk market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the airport kiosk market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the airport kiosk market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airport kiosk market vendors

Airport Kiosk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 895.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and UAE Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amadeus IT Group SA, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Elenium Automation Pty Ltd., Embross, KIOSK Information Systems, Materna Information and Communications SE, NCR Corp., Quavis, SITA, and Zamar AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

