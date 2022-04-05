USD 9.99 Bn growth expected in Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market | Driven by rising demand for cloud solutions | Technavio

The global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is concentrated and is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international, small, and medium-sized vendors. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify with the increase in technological innovations and the number of mergers and acquisitions. It is expected that international players may grow organically during the forecast period by acquiring smaller players.

Technavio identifies Aryaka Networks Inc., Bigleaf Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Communications Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Untangle Inc., Versa Networks Inc., and VMware Inc. as some of the major market participants.

Although the rising demand for cloud solutions, the surge in digital transformation, and growing popularity of SD-WAN as a service will offer immense growth opportunities, implementation challenges, cyber security challenges, and the lack of technical skills will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Service Providers



Enterprise Customers

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

By end-users, the service providers segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing number of partnerships between service providers and vendors. The market growth will be significant in the segment over the forecast period.

North America will present maximum opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 76% of the global market share. Factors such as growing demand for IoT devices, increasing implementation of autonomous technologies across enterprises, and rising investments in autonomous vehicles are driving the growth of the regional market. The US and Canada are the key markets for the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market report covers the following areas:

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market vendors

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.99 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 29.46 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 76% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aryaka Networks Inc., Bigleaf Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Communications Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Untangle Inc., Versa Networks Inc., and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Service providers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Service providers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Service providers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Service providers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Service providers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Enterprise customers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Enterprise customers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Enterprise customers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Enterprise customers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Enterprise customers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aryaka Networks Inc.

Exhibit 89: Aryaka Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Aryaka Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Aryaka Networks Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 92: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Citrix Systems Inc.

Exhibit 97: Citrix Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Citrix Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Fortinet Inc.

Exhibit 101: Fortinet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Fortinet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 104: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 113: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 117: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Versa Networks Inc.

Exhibit 122: Versa Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Versa Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Versa Networks Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 VMware Inc.

Exhibit 125: VMware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: VMware Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: VMware Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: VMware Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

