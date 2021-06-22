USD 9 Billion growth expected in Outdoor Advertising Market at a CAGR of 3.96% amid COVID-19 Spread | SpendEdge
Jun 22, 2021, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Outdoor Advertising has been added to SpendEdge's offering. The Outdoor Advertising market is expected to grow by USD 9 billion, at a CAGR of over 3.96% by 2024.
Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the Outdoor Advertising Market report to help buyers achieve the best prices for outdoor advertising. The report also aids buyers with relevant outdoor advertising pricing levels, pros and cons of prevalent pricing models such as fixed fee pricing and hourly-based pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Outdoor Advertising Market in India: Key Price Trends
- According to the Outdoor Advertising price trends, higher anti-dumping duties imposed by the governments in countries such as China, the US, France, Germany, and India will increase the price of exported Outdoor Advertising.
- The steady increase in crude oil prices will drive the prices of raw materials such as optical fiber, PE, PVC, steel, and aluminum. This will propel Outdoor Advertising suppliers' manufacturing costs.
Insights Offered in this Outdoor Advertising Market Report
- Top Outdoor Advertising suppliers and their cost structures
- Top Outdoor Advertising suppliers in the US and their cost structures
- Outdoor Advertising market spend analysis in the US
- Outdoor Advertising price trends, and forecasts
- Cost drivers influencing the Outdoor Advertising prices
Some of the top Outdoor Advertising suppliers listed in this report:
This Outdoor Advertising procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- JCDecaux SA
- iHeartMedia Inc.
- OUTFRONT Media Inc
- QMS Media Limited
- PUBLICIS GROUPE
- Urban One (Interactive One, LLC)
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
To access the definite purchasing guide on the Outdoor Advertising that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:
- Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Outdoor Advertising TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
