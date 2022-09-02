USD 933.19 Mn growth in the Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market with 54% growth from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market size is expected to grow by USD 933.19 million, at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period. The growth of wind power capacities, increasing use of carbon composites in commercial aircraft, and emerging demand from developing economies is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high costs related to carbon composites will hamper the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market 2021-2025

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Segmentation North America will account for 54% of market growth. The United States is the most important market in North America for carbon fiber prepreg. The market in this region will expand quicker than the market in other regions. The increased use of carbon composites in commercial aircraft will aid the expansion of the carbon fiber prepreg market in North America during the projected period. Request Free Sample Report.

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Segmentation

The thermoset segment has significantly increased its share of the carbon fiber prepreg market. Due to beneficial qualities such as low processing viscosities for infusion, improved thermal resistance, and good adhesion to carbon fibers, the global thermoset-based carbon fiber prepreg market is estimated to account for the majority of the market over the forecast period.

The curing time for thermoset-based goods has been reduced due to technological advancements. Such characteristics have aided the widespread use of thermoset-based carbon fiber prepreg in applications such as jet engines (polyimide thermoset resin-based goods), automotive brakes (phenol thermoset resin-based products), and wind turbine blades. Buy Sample Report.

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Vendors

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Celanese Corp.

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corp.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp.

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings, and Download Free Sample Report.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.67% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 933.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Celanese Corp., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Commodity Chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Aerospace and Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Aerospace and Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Wind energy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Sports equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Sports equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Sports equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Automotive parts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Automotive parts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Automotive parts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type

6.3 Thermoset - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Thermoset - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Thermoset - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Thermoplastics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 54: Celanese Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Celanese Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Celanese Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Gurit Holding AG

Exhibit 59: Gurit Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 60: Gurit Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Gurit Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Gurit Holding AG - Segment focus

11.5 Hexcel Corp.

Exhibit 63: Hexcel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Hexcel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Hexcel Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 66: Hexcel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Hexcel Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS

Exhibit 68: Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS - Overview



Exhibit 69: Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS - Segment focus

11.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 72: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp.

Exhibit 76: Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp. - Key offerings

11.9 SGL Carbon SE

Exhibit 79: SGL Carbon SE - Overview



Exhibit 80: SGL Carbon SE - Business segments



Exhibit 81: SGL Carbon SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: SGL Carbon SE - Segment focus

11.10 Solvay SA

Exhibit 83: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 84: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 86: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Solvay SA - Segment focus

11.11 Teijin Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Teijin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 92: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 97: Research Methodology



Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 99: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations

