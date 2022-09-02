USD 933.19 Mn growth in the Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market with 54% growth from North America - Technavio

Sep 02, 2022, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market size is expected to grow by USD 933.19 million, at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period. The growth of wind power capacities, increasing use of carbon composites in commercial aircraft, and emerging demand from developing economies is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high costs related to carbon composites will hamper the market growth.
Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Segmentation North America will account for 54% of market growth. The United States is the most important market in North America for carbon fiber prepreg. The market in this region will expand quicker than the market in other regions. The increased use of carbon composites in commercial aircraft will aid the expansion of the carbon fiber prepreg market in North America during the projected period. Request Free Sample Report.
Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Segmentation
The thermoset segment has significantly increased its share of the carbon fiber prepreg market. Due to beneficial qualities such as low processing viscosities for infusion, improved thermal resistance, and good adhesion to carbon fibers, the global thermoset-based carbon fiber prepreg market is estimated to account for the majority of the market over the forecast period.
The curing time for thermoset-based goods has been reduced due to technological advancements. Such characteristics have aided the widespread use of thermoset-based carbon fiber prepreg in applications such as jet engines (polyimide thermoset resin-based goods), automotive brakes (phenol thermoset resin-based products), and wind turbine blades. Buy Sample Report.
Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Vendors
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Celanese Corp.
- Gurit Holding AG
- Hexcel Corp.
- Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp.
- SGL Carbon SE
- Solvay SA
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings, and Download Free Sample Report.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Related Reports:
Silicone Gel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The silicone gel market share is expected to increase by USD 461.88 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%.
Polyurethane Microspheres Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The polyurethane microspheres market share is expected to increase by USD 25.57 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.2%.
|
Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.67%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 933.19 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.94
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 54%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, and Spain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Celanese Corp., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Commodity Chemicals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Aerospace and Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Aerospace and Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Wind energy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Sports equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Sports equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Sports equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Automotive parts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Automotive parts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Automotive parts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Thermoset - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Thermoset - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Thermoset - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Thermoplastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Thermoplastics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Celanese Corp.
- Exhibit 54: Celanese Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Celanese Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Celanese Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Gurit Holding AG
- Exhibit 59: Gurit Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Gurit Holding AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Gurit Holding AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Gurit Holding AG - Segment focus
- 11.5 Hexcel Corp.
- Exhibit 63: Hexcel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Hexcel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Hexcel Corp.- Key news
- Exhibit 66: Hexcel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Hexcel Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS
- Exhibit 68: Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS - Segment focus
- 11.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 72: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp.
- Exhibit 76: Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.9 SGL Carbon SE
- Exhibit 79: SGL Carbon SE - Overview
- Exhibit 80: SGL Carbon SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: SGL Carbon SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: SGL Carbon SE - Segment focus
- 11.10 Solvay SA
- Exhibit 83: Solvay SA - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Solvay SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Solvay SA - Key news
- Exhibit 86: Solvay SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Solvay SA - Segment focus
- 11.11 Teijin Ltd.
- Exhibit 88: Teijin Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Toray Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 92: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 97: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 99: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.
Share this article