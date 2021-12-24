USD 97.75 million growth in High Speed Camera Market | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

High Speed Camera Market 2021-2026: Vendor Analysis

The high-speed camera market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors in the market are launching innovative products to strengthen their market position while intensifying the competition. For instance, in July 2021, Vision Research Inc. announced the launch of Phantom T3610 and TMX 5010 Ultrahigh speed Cameras with Back Side Illumination. In February 2021, the company announced the launch of Phantom TMX Series high speed camera.

The high speed camera market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AMETEK Inc., AOS Technologies AG, Excelitas PCO GmbH, Fastec Imaging Corp., Integrated Design Tools Inc., Mikrotron GmbH, Nac Image Technology, Optronis GmbH, Photron Europe Ltd., and Vision Research Inc. among others.

High Speed Camera Market 2021-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Automotive And Transportation



Consumer Electronics



Entertainment And Media



Aerospace And Defense



Others

The automotive and transportation application segment led the largest high speed camera market share in 2021. High speed cameras are widely used by manufacturers in the automotive and transportation industries owing to their high image processing quality and wide-light sensitivity range in capturing ultra-high speed events. The use of high speed cameras enables automotive manufacturers to gather more information on how to advance their vehicle designs in terms of safety. The adoption of high speed cameras has also increased in the transportation industry for over road testing, suspension testing, tire testing, front end accessory drive, brake testing, and transmission testing.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

North America was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of high speed cameras market. The region is anticipated to account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The regional high speed camera market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing industrialization and evolution of manufacturing hubs of automobiles. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for high speed cameras in end-user industries, such as automotive and transportation. The demand for high speed cameras is expected to increase in the region owing to an increase in demand by the automotive manufacturer due to increasing sales of automobiles during the forecast period.

High Speed Camera Market 2021-2026: Scope

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the high speed camera market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

High Speed Camera Market 2021-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist high speed camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high speed camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high speed camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high speed camera market vendors

High Speed Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 97.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.62 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMETEK Inc., AOS Technologies AG, Excelitas PCO GmbH, Fastec Imaging Corp., Integrated Design Tools Inc., Mikrotron GmbH, Nac Image Technology, Optronis GmbH, Photron Europe Ltd., and Vision Research Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

