USD 98.39 Billion Growth in Business Productivity Software Market Size with 44% Contribution from North America - Increasing Requirements For Large-scale Business Portfolio Management to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Segment Insights

The business productivity software market report is segmented by Type (Large enterprises and SMEs) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: North America will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the business productivity software market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The strong existence and penetration of the top vendors will propel the business productivity software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The business productivity software market share growth by the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The main factor that drives the growth of the large enterprises segment is the increasing demand for productivity and resource management across the enterprise value chain for a diverse set of industries such as manufacturing, logistics, banking, and finance. Also, the large enterprises' sector is being continuously penetrated by the need for digitization. This, in turn, will increase the adoption of business productivity software by large enterprises during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The business productivity software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The business productivity software market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers business productivity software such as drive, docs, sheets, slides, and forms that are compatible with various platforms.

Amazon.com Inc. : The company offers business productivity software such as Honeycode, Chime, and WorkDocs for managing productivity, meetings, and collaboration.

AppScale Systems Inc.: The company offers business productivity software such as an independent AWS cloud for a range of applications including computation, storage, networking, and administration.

Microsoft Corp. : The company offers business productivity software such as Office 365 that offers a suite of intelligent tools including teams, outlook, word, excel, and PowerPoint with cloud services and security.

Broadcom Inc. : The company offers business productivity software such as infrastructure software and security software that enables scalability, agility, and security.

Application Corp.



Adobe Inc.



monday.com Ltd.



Asana Inc.



Atlassian Corp. Plc



Basecamp LLC



Cisco Systems Inc.



Expensify Inc.



Fallacy Labs Inc.



Freshworks Inc.



International Business Machines Corp.



Oracle Corp.



Salesforce.com Inc.



SAP SE



VMware Inc.



Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Business Productivity Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.24% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 98.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Application Corp., AppScale Systems Inc., Asana Inc., Atlassian Corp. Plc, Basecamp LLC, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Expensify Inc., Fallacy Labs Inc., Freshworks Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., monday.com Ltd., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

