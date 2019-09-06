USDA and IFYE hold Ceremony To Sign Memorandum

"As a young person, I took part in the IFYE international exchange program. Today, I am honored to represent USDA as we embark on this collaboration to connect IFYE with USDA's toolbox that includes the Cooperative Extension System and internship opportunities, as well as highlight the global goodwill these exchanges foster," said Deputy Secretary Censky.

"We are very pleased to receive this acknowledgement from USDA. Our organization is focused on bringing rural cultures together around the globe to foster international understanding, peace, and to prepare our future leaders to work globally," said IFYE President Victoria Fehrmann Warren. The MOU recognizes the role IFYE plays in preparing young adults to work in advancing international agricultural relations and the positive impact IFYE has delivered to rural America through program participants and alumni.

The MOU will help the two organizations establish a general framework for cooperation. Through the MOU, IFYE will continue to equip the next generation of young people with the tools they need to better understand international cultural with a focus on agriculture, food, natural resources, and nutrition. IFYE will also continue to promote global agricultural relationships between agrarian producers in other countries and rural communities in the United States. USDA will identify mutual short- and long-term interests, including information sharing and professional development opportunities for IFYE and IFYE alumni.

About IFYE

Founded in 1948, the IFYE Association of the USA, Inc. provides cultural exchange programming that places participants with multiple host families during a three- or six-month period in one or more of 15-plus countries. IFYE exchanges are conducted in collaboration with country coordinators and programs are facilitated and supported by the IFYE Association of the USA, Inc. To learn more visit www.ifyeusa.org.

