Use the Power of Personal Data and Proven Medical Science to Back Up Your New Year's Weight Loss Resolution This Year: Medically Supervised and Tracked Weight Loss Programs - Track Your Max

'You can only manage what you can measure…'

WEBSTER, Texas, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Track Your Max recently offered a whole new approach to those with a weight-loss resolution by introducing a medically supervised, multi-tiered data tracking and weight loss plan. Track Your Max is a clinically proven program that focuses on empowerment – backed and tracked by a team of specialized doctors and healthcare providers. The program leverages state-of-the-art diagnostic tools to help patients make meaningful and lasting changes in line with their weight-loss and medical goals. The team pairs research-based nutrition and exercise suggestions with the latest medical tech and cutting-edge weight loss medications that maximize beneficial results.

Track Your Max – It All Starts With Data

"One of the reasons why we stress data tracking and measuring so much is because it works," said Dr. Smriti Choudhary, one of the co-founders. "It is so hard to reach your desired weight if you don't have baseline data to work from and an achievable goal to work toward."

Track Your Max pairs patients' medical status and history with advanced diagnostics and imaging to help each patient measure a range of health indicators, from metabolic fitness to hormone levels. These indicators are tracked over an extended period of time to ensure the patients are progressing towards their desired outcome in a clinically supervised environment.

Important data tracked includes:

Track Your Max – Expert Weight Loss Management

Metabolism : How many calories is a patient burning every day? Are they losing fat or muscle? How does the patient's body respond to food and exercise? Why is a Resting Metabolism Rate (RMR) test so important?

How many calories is a patient burning every day? Are they losing fat or muscle? How does the patient's body respond to food and exercise? Why is a Resting Metabolism Rate (RMR) test so important? Hormones : Regulating everything from hunger to sex drive, hormone levels are a crucial indicator of the body's health. Track Your Max has identified a key set of hormones that most correlate to symptoms encountered by patients with weight loss challenges.

Regulating everything from hunger to sex drive, hormone levels are a crucial indicator of the body's health. Track Your Max has identified a key set of hormones that most correlate to symptoms encountered by patients with weight loss challenges. Biochemistry : Allergic sensitivities to food and other allergens, vitamin and micronutrient deficiencies, and other bio-sensitivities.

Allergic sensitivities to food and other allergens, vitamin and micronutrient deficiencies, and other bio-sensitivities. Medical Weight Loss: Oversimplified in the media, weight gain is not just due to over-eating and lack of exercise. Track Your Max answers that difficult patient question – "Why can't I lose weight?" – by combining FDA-approved medical treatment (such as Wegovy or phentermine/topiramate), if medically indicated with nutrition and exercise for individualized clinical management.

Each plan is overseen by a team of medical professionals, including:

Smriti Choudhary , MD: A board-certified internal medicine physician for 20+ years, Dr. Choudhary focuses on preventative care to keep patients healthy. Key areas in her practice involve medical weight loss, allergies, asthma, and general wellness.

A board-certified internal medicine physician for 20+ years, Dr. Choudhary focuses on preventative care to keep patients healthy. Key areas in her practice involve medical weight loss, allergies, asthma, and general wellness. Priyanka Gauravi, MD: An endocrinologist and Obesity Medicine specialist certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine, Dr. Gauravi treats patients with hormonal and metabolic disorders. A member of American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and the Endocrine Society, she is a firm believer in personalized medicine.

An endocrinologist and Obesity Medicine specialist certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine, Dr. Gauravi treats patients with hormonal and metabolic disorders. A member of American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and the Endocrine Society, she is a firm believer in personalized medicine. Janet Metts , FNP-C: A Family Nurse Practitioner certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Janet is a healthcare provider focused on preventative care. She believes that patient empowerment and education are key to successful patient outcomes.

Data tracking and healthy weight loss starts with a consultation. Go online to schedule one today.

About Track Your Max

Founded by an expert panel of physicians and health care workers with extensive experience in primary care, endocrine conditions, and medical weight loss, Track Your Max allows patients to create tailored solutions to help reach their weight loss goals. Using data tracking, medical science and pharmacology, along with new approaches to diet and exercise, Track Your Max helps patients achieve their goals. Learn more at: www.TrackYourMax.com.

