Used Car Experts to Speak to Building Resilience for a Changing Market
Aug 18, 2021, 08:48 ET
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon announced an upcoming Automotive News online seminar to help auto retailers navigate and thrive in the current marketplace. The webinar, Profit Builder: Create a Speed-to-Sale Reconditioning Culture, will broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, August 26.
Speakers include:
David Simches, Group Director of Used Car Operations for the 22-store Crown Automotive Group; used car dealer and dealership improvement consultant Ed French; and reconditioning expert Dennis McGinn of Rapid Recon.
Tune in to this online seminar to understand how:
- Building a dealership-wide, speed-to-sale culture gives you an essential competitive edge.
- Improving your recon process helps you achieve better recon outcomes, no matter how you manage this function (whiteboards, spreadsheet tracking, written notes or automation technology).
- Dealers focusing on reconditioning efficiency and speed-to-sale better service their markets, regardless of the economic climate.
This seminar is complimentary, but you must register here.
Rapid Recon is the #1 best-selling reconditioning software, enabling automobile dealerships to maximize used car sales and profitability by improving the speed-to-sale culture and practice within the dealership. www.rapidrecon.com.
