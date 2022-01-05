Used Cooking Oil Market size to grow by 2,049 K Tons | Europe to Occupy 46% of Global Market Share | Technavio

The increasing demand for biofuels and the growing demand for used cooking oil for various applications will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Used Cooking Oil Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Biodiesel



Oleo Chemicals



Animal Feed



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

By application, the biodiesel segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increasing acceptance of biodiesel as an alternative to diesel is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the rising emphasis on renewable energy will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By geography, Europe will offer maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period. The region currently holds 46% of the global market share. The rising number of organized retailing outlets and increasing imports and exports of cooking oil is driving the growth of the used cooking oil market in Europe. Germany, France, and the UK are the prominent markets for used cooking oil in Europe.

Used Cooking Oil Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the used cooking oil market include Arrow Oils Ltd, Baker Commodities Inc., Brocklesby Ltd., Grand Natural Inc., GREASECYCLE, Olleco, Oz Oils Pty Ltd., Quatra, Valley Proteins Inc., and Waste Oil Recyclers. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The used cooking oil market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand for biofuels will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the distribution challenges will hamper the market growth.

Used Cooking Oil Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist used cooking oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the used cooking oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the used cooking oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of used cooking oil market vendors

Used Cooking Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2022-2026 2,049 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.21 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 46% Key consumer countries Germany, US, France, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arrow Oils Ltd, Baker Commodities Inc., Brocklesby Ltd., Grand Natural Inc., GREASECYCLE, Olleco, Oz Oils Pty Ltd., Quatra, Valley Proteins Inc., and Waste Oil Recyclers Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

