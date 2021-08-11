Used Truck and Equipment Auction and Asking Values Continue Upward Trend

The key metric used in this reporting is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in the used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The latest report demonstrates that it takes some time for auction and asking value trends to catch up with changes in inventory level trends.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

The Sandhills EVI for heavy-duty sleeper and day cab trucks posted a 53.3% YOY value increase within the auction market. Asking values likewise continued to trend upward, showing a 31.3% YOY improvement.

Inventory of sleepers and day cabs remained flat for the second straight month in July. This leveling-off follows 13 months of unabated decline.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

The Sandhills EVI for the construction market charted a 17.2% YOY value increase, with the asking EVI up 11.6% YOY. These July 2021 values showed a decline compared to June 2021 , while the same time frame in 2020 illustrated the start of an upward pricing trend.

values showed a decline compared to , while the same time frame in 2020 illustrated the start of an upward pricing trend. Inventory levels of excavators, dozers, wheel loaders, loader backhoes, and skid steers ticked down slightly from June to July. Month-over-month value comparisons reveal the first decline in values from the previous month since Q2 2020.

U.S. Used Agriculture Equipment

The Sandhills EVI for the farm machinery market indicated a 16.7% YOY increase in auction values. The asking EVI YOY variance showed 9.3% higher values than in July of 2020.

variance showed 9.3% higher values than in July of 2020. Ag equipment inventory continued to show a month-over-month decline in the numbers of 100 horsepower or greater tractors and combines for sale. July values continued to trend upward compared to the month prior.

