UseDavid Automates Debt Relief Process for Millions of Americans

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For those carrying credit card debt, David (UseDavid.com) is making it easier than ever to take control of the situation by automating much of its debt relief service with the mission of helping 10 million Americans become debt free.

Considered the "TurboTax of debt relief," David allows consumers the flexibility to educate themselves on financial relief and debt settlement options on their own timetable, with full help and support of David's dedicated consumer advocate team.

"The debt relief industry is outdated, operating on an old-world idea of person-to-person negotiations and complicated paper-based approval processes," said Anthony Sarandrea, co-founder and CEO, David. "We are bringing clarity to many of the constructs of the financial industry, like the myth of the importance of your credit score in determining eligibility for debt freedom. While lenders and credit card companies may not be happy, we are setting out to smash these myths and right the wrongs of predatory interest rates, penalties, and late fees."

According to the Federal Reserve, debt among 19 to 29-year-old Americans exceeded $1 trillion at the end of 2018; millennials hold an average total debt of $42,000 each.

Already burdened with student loans, stagnant wages, rising cost of living and a competitive job market, Millennials carry a disproportionate percentage of overall credit card debt, with many young people carrying a burden in excess of $10,000. Members of Gen X are not much better off -- credit card debt levels peak between the ages of 45-54 at $9,096, with the second highest levels of debt being for those who are 35-44 at $8,235.

David's new platform is tailored to users of any age who carry more than $10,000 of debt and who are seeking to become debt free.

"We hope to disrupt the industry by delivering a digitized path to debt relief that leverages technology," said Sarandrea.

Well aware that consumer debt relief is often associated with shady characters and a general lack of trust, David focuses on educating the consumer, so they are in control of the situation and can make an informed decision.

In its mission to take down the Goliath financial lenders, David makes only a small percentage of the money they save consumers through relieving their debt.

And David doesn't get paid unless their clients save money. To learn more about David and how it eliminates the typical "middleman" of the financial relief space by putting power back into the hands of consumers, visit UseDavid.com.

About David

Founded in 2015, David's mission is to support the "little guy" – the average consumer with debt – by offering financial relief with a focus on education and automation. To learn how David helps consumers fight back against financial goliaths, or to use the new automated system to see how your financial situation stacks up, visit UseDavid.com.

