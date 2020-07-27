User Activity Monitoring Markets 2020-2027 and the Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "User Activity Monitoring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 8th edition of the report. The 247-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global User Activity Monitoring Market to Reach US$5.4 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for User Activity Monitoring estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% over the period 2020-2027.



Solution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 23.1% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.1% share of the global User Activity Monitoring market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 22% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The User Activity Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$389.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$936 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20% and 19.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$936 Million by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others

Birch Grove Software, Inc. (ActivTrak)

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Digital Guardian, Inc.

Dtex Systems Inc.

Ekran System Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Logrhythm, Inc.

Micro Focus International PLC

NetFort Technologies Limited

Netwrix Corporation

ObserveIT

Rapid7 Inc.

Securonix, Inc.

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC

Splunk, Inc.

Sumo Logic, Inc.

SysKit

Teramind Inc.

TSFactory LLC.

Veriato, Inc.

WALLIX Group

Total Companies Profiled: 43

