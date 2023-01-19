Userlane positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Digital Adoption Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Adoption Platform vendors.

SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Adoption Platform vendors. Userlane, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Userlane as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Adoption Platform, 2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Manish Chand Thakur, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Userlane's Digital Adoption Platform helps enterprises optimize software usage and adoption while providing automated training solutions to support staff in different locations. Its proprietary HEART score is an intelligent metric that provides actionable insights by aggregating and interpreting the influence of user engagement and activity. Additionally, Userlane offers certified security, privacy, and accessibility with no functionality limitations or restricted modes and the provision of multi-application support, which assists users across multiple applications and measures digital adoption."

"Userlane is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across industry verticals; with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, cloud-native platform, and product suite with high scalability, have received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in SPARK Matrix: Digital Adoption Platform, 2022."

Hartmut Hahn, CEO, Userlane, commented: "We're proud to be recognized as a technology leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Digital Adoption Platforms. Our mission is to make software simple by providing enterprises with a platform to measure, understand, and improve how their people work with software. As a result, our customers realize a higher return on their software investments within months."

"This year, we're particularly excited for customers to experience the value of our new HEART analytics capability, which makes it easy to track and measure digital adoption across applications. This will be key in helping businesses to keep their wider digital transformation efforts on track and deliver a significantly better user and employee experience."

According to Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) is a no-code software that helps organizations integrate with other enterprise applications, tools, and websites and guides users to monitor critical tasks and gather informative insights by utilizing walkthroughs, tooltips, pop-ups, self-help menus, and videos. The platform typically performs functions such as in-app guidance, analytics, automation, and governance to deliver a personalized experience across multiple applications. DAP improves user experience by simplifying the software experience lifecycle, which includes user onboarding, training, ongoing support, improving data quality, and streamlining daily operations."

DAP assists with software adoption and trains employees across a company to use software applications. It enables development teams to generate walkthroughs, in-app guidance in real time, on-demand assistance, and user analytics throughout an enterprise. DAP's built-in analytics and real-time insights further provide enterprises with constant visibility into digital usage, enabling them to make data-driven decisions while also improving employee and customer interactions.

About Userlane

Founded in 2015, Userlane is a Germany-based technology company working with well-known enterprises such as Deutsche Bahn, Hella, Audi, P&G, and Linde to make software simple. Its award-winning, no-code Digital Adoption Platform empowers enterprises to measure and understand how people work with software, identify areas for improvement, and offer real-time guidance directly within any application. Userlane boosts digital adoption and eliminates digital friction, resulting in higher productivity, reduced support effort, and millions of happier software users across the globe.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

