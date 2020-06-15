Usermind Named a Leader in Customer Journey Orchestration Report by Independent Research Firm

SEATTLE, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Usermind , the creator and pioneer of Experience Orchestration (XO), announced that independent research firm Forrester has named it a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2020 report. Among the 11 vendors evaluated, Usermind's XO Platform received the highest score in the Current Offering category. Additionally, Usermind was the only vendor to receive five out of five ratings in each of the sub criteria of Journey automation and orchestration; as well as Services, client experience, and usability, while also receiving the highest possible score in the Journey testing and optimization criterion.

In its vendor profile, the report states that "Usermind orchestrates complex customer and partner journeys and monitors KPIs" and that "It is a good fit for companies looking to orchestrate journeys across longer time frames that connect physical, digital, supply chain, and loyalty programs." By doing so, Usermind enables enterprises to transform how they interact with customers and to create relationships that are happier, more loyal and more profitable.

Usermind helps organizations improve the ROI, visibility, and agility of their customer journey efforts. The report states: "[Usermind] has delivered results for clients across use cases including digital adoption, churn prevention, renewals, marketing suppression, partner retention, faster onboarding, and cost reduction." and that "Usermind uses a very agile approach, building for one use case, then nailing it and scaling it."

"We're honored Forrester named Usermind a leader in Journey Orchestration Platforms," said Michel Feaster, CEO & Co-Founder of Usermind. "Over the past 18 months we've been laser-focused on building out new capabilities for our enterprise-grade platform, and we plan to accelerate our pace of innovation to continue leading and defining the market. We believe the Wave validates the purpose-built, open-platform approach we've taken to helping customers deliver meaningful business impact and improved customer outcomes."

