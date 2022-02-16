UserWay Appoints Adam Ikar as Chief Strategy Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay (TASE: UWAY), the leading web accessibility company, today announced the appointment of Adam Ikar as Chief Strategy Officer. This role will provide strategic leadership across the organization to help UserWay realize its mission of making the internet accessible for everyone.

Adam Ikar is the Chief Strategy Officer at UserWay. His goal is to help businesses grow by making the digital world accessible to everyone – including people with disabilities.

Ikar previously served as CEO of Equalweb, a startup company focused on accessibility solutions, and directed its sales growth to more than $3 million in 2 years. He also led its international business development initiatives, securing enterprise clients across Europe, the USA, and Brazil.

Ikar brings more than a decade of marketing and sales experience to UserWay, including successful business deals with global brands like Coca-Cola, Subaru, Ness, Jaguar, Pizza Hut, Manpower, Fiverr, Estee Lauder, Groupon and Kimberly Clark.

"UserWay began as a free web accessibility plugin," said Allon Mason, founder and UserWay CEO. "Fast-forward to today, and UserWay offers a full suite of solutions that ensures accessibility and compliance for SMBs and Fortune 500 companies alike, providing a barrier-free experience for people with disabilities. This is the perfect time for Adam to bring his wealth of experience in building enterprise relationships to UserWay."

This appointment comes during a period of explosive growth at UserWay. Its accessibility widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites around the world, and revenue has increased by 400% annually over the past 12 months, with a 3x growth in staff in just the last twelve months.

"I wanted to join UserWay as soon as I learned that over 50 percent of its employees are engineers," Ikar said. "It's truly a tech company and I don't believe anyone is better-positioned to take advantage of the opportunities in this space. My priority is to ensure UserWay continues its unparalleled growth without sacrificing its personal approach to client relationships."

About UserWay

UserWay is the #1 global digital accessibility solution leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital accessibility for everyone. UserWay radically simplifies a website's ability to become fully accessible and ADA compliant by embedding a single line of code. The UserWay widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites and is relied on by more than 60 million users with disabilities. With UserWay's CaaS (Compliance as a Service) technology, website owners can effortlessly reach compliance with WCAG 2.1, ADA, ATAG 2.0, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies.

