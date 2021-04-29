USF, Western Kentucky University & University Of Memphis Take Top Cheer Honors; The Ohio State University & University Of Memphis Take Top Dance Honors At The 2021 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the University of South Florida, Western Kentucky University, and University of Memphis cheerleading teams, and The Ohio State University and University of Memphis dance teams, among others, secured first place finishes at the 2021 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship, respectively. The elite competition, produced by the Universal Cheerleaders Association and Universal Dance Association, took place on April 27-28 in Orlando, Florida.

This week, college cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in hopes of winning a national title. As the health and safety of the athletes, coaches, employees, families, and fans remains a top priority, the event (usually held in January) was conducted in a modified format following the guidelines of the CDC, state and local authorities and Varsity Spirit's Health and Safety team. The in-person event hosted nearly 60 teams in the cheerleading divisions and 30 teams in the dance team divisions. The event also hosted 45 teams in the virtual cheerleading divisions and 35 teams in the virtual dance divisions. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance, while the dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. The College Game Day divisions, which offer cheer and dance teams the chance to recreate their performances from the sidelines are the newest divisions and have greatly expanded since they debuted in 2018.

"For over four decades, the nation's top college cheerleading and dance teams have come to compete at the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship and represent their universities. After last year's championship, these athletes experienced a monumental shift in the way they raise spirit, lead a crowd and support their university's athletics," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "They have had to redefine new ways to raise spirit, reconnect the students and community to their university, and support their school's athletics safely on the sidelines or from their homes. We are thrilled to be back safely hosting this event, in person and virtually, where we can recognize and reward them for their unwavering contribution to their schools and communities, dedication to school spirit, and excellent talent."

Division IA Champions Included:

Large Coed Cheer: University of South Florida

Small Coed Cheer: University of Memphis

Coed Cheer Game Day: University of Tennessee

All Girl Cheer: Western Kentucky University

All Girl Cheer Game Day: Temple University

Pom: The Ohio State University

Jazz: The Ohio State University

Hip Hop: University of Memphis

Dance Game Day: University of Tennessee

Mascot: Auburn University

Varsity Spirit live streamed both championships on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV. The championships will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in June. Viewers can check their local listings for air times.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

