USfalcon Names Mike Werner Vice President, Operations, Readiness and Engineering Division

CARY, N.C., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USfalcon is pleased to announce that Michael Werner has joined USfalcon as the Vice President of the Operations, Readiness and Engineering (ORE) Division. As Vice President, Mike will lead the operations teams in the ORE Division in pursuit of new business and operational excellence in the Aviation Maintenance and Engineering and Air, Space and Cyber Operations and Training sectors.

Mike is an Army veteran who brings over twenty years of management experience across the full lifecycle of hardware and software new development, operations maintenance and support, information technology, and professional services contracts Prior to USfalcon, Mike held numerous Profit and Loss, Program Management and Capture Management positions within Lockheed Martin Information Systems and Global Solutions, Space and Rotary, and Mission Systems business areas.

Mike holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering Management from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a Master's Degree in Information Systems from Colorado Technical University and a Master's Business Administration in Finance from the University of Colorado.

Jerry Tussing, President and Chief Operating Officer, stated "We are excited to welcome Mike to the USfalcon family. With his strong background and experience in operations management, he is an excellent addition to our leadership team and we look forward to working with him to enhance and expand our business offerings."

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE USfalcon, Inc.