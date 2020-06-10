WASHINGTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Ushio-America-Recalls-Indiglow-LED-T8-Lamps-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Indiglow LED T8 Lamps

Hazard: The recalled lamps can overheat causing the glass tube to fall and strike those standing nearby, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Replace, Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using Ushio America T8 Indiglow LED lamps and contact the firm for a full refund or a free replacement lamp. Ushio America is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumer Contact:

Ushio America at 800-838-7446 between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, via email to [email protected] , or online at www.Ushio.com and click on Product Recalls at the top of the Home Page or visit https://www.ushio.com/ushio-indiglow-led-t8-recall-information/ for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 3,000

Description:

This recall involves Ushio America's Indiglow LED T8 backlight lamps, with a 4ft. tube. The lamps are direct drop-in replacements for 30W and 32W T8 fluorescent tubes. The firm name USHIO and brand name Indiglow are on the lamp. The manufacturing date code is imprinted on the silver aluminum end cap of the lamp indicated by 16xx or 17xx.

Incidents/Injuries: Ushio America has received reports of five incidents involving the lamp tubes overheating and falling to the ground. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Candela Corporation, Bulb America, Atlanta Light Bulbs, Dial Electric, Television Production Services, and, 1000 bulbs.com, and distributors nationwide and online at Ushio.com from March 2017 through March 2018 for about $25.

Importer: Ushio America Inc., of Cypress, Calif.

Manufactured in: China

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Recall Number: 20-134

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

