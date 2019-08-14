Ushuaia: the end of the world, the beginning of everything

A little under two thousand miles away from the city of Buenos Aires, Ushuaia is located in the shores of the Big Island of Tierra del Fuego which overlooks the bay, on the Beagle Channel, and is surrounded by the Martial mountain range. It is the only trans-Andean city in Argentina, which makes it one of the major spots for alpine skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing, among other activities, where adventurous tourists come to live a unique experience.

Ushuaia is a city surrounded by national beauty, where visitors do not need to travel far to fully experience its beauty. Only four miles away from the city center, the Martian Glacier is an ideal attraction for a half day walk. With winter snowfall, it becomes an excellent place for beginners in alpine skiing and snowboarding, while summer landscapes offer a beautiful hiking experience.

A few miles from the center, visitors can discover one of the most beautiful areas of Argentina: The National Park of Tierra del Fuego. Here, about 70,000 hectares of Patagonian forests are preserved, which invite visitors to connect with nature through long walks on its territory, where you can also see the sea cauque (symbol of the park), the magnificent Fuegian red fox, the black-browed albatross, the quetro, seagulls and macás, among others.

The Emerald Lagoon is another highlight for trekking lovers, which displays a new scenery of colors to enjoy every season. In the summer the sun sets at around 11 p.m. and rises at around 4 a.m., while in winter it is the other way around. The circuit offers a 5.5-mile walk to its imposing waters, through lengas forests, mountains, hanging glaciers and peat bogs, where visitors can also appreciate the flora and fauna of the region.

From October through March, Ushuaia has outstanding attractions, as it becomes the main gate for cruise ships that visit the Antarctica. Those who visit the city at that time will also be able to observe the Magellanic Penguins in the Martillo Island Colony, which is located on the Beagle Channel, east from the city of Ushuaia. Also, throughout the year, Papua Penguins can be seen, as they are gradually colonizing the island.

Press Contact:



Marie Sturm

212-593-5855

marie.sturm@finnpartners.com

https://www.argentina.travel/

SOURCE Visit Argentina

Related Links

https://www.argentina.travel

