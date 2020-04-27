USIC Appoints Sandra J. Price to Board of Directors

Sandy is the former senior vice president of human resources for the Sprint Corporation. She served in this role for ten years before retiring from the company in 2016. Previously, Sandy also served as senior vice president designee for the human resources, communications and brand management functions of the Sprint Local Telephone Division (LTD) as the organization prepared for its divestiture from Sprint in 2005 and subsequently became EMBARQ (now CenturyLink). Before coming to Sprint, she was a principal in the Blue Valley School District (Overland Park, Ks.) and the Jenks (Okla.) Public Schools District in Tulsa. Sandy has a B.A. in special education from Oral Roberts University, and a M.A. in learning disabilities and school administration from the University of Tulsa.

Sandy is currently a member of the Evergy Board of Directors, serving on the Compensation and Development and Governance Committees. She is an active civic and philanthropic leader in the Kansas City area.

Michael Penner, Chairman of the Board of USIC, stated, "We are excited to have Sandy join on our board. Her background and experience will provide us keen insight in critical areas as we continue to position USIC for success in our growth and efficiency programs." Mike Ryan, President and CEO of USIC added, "It will be great to have Sandy's perspective on the board. Her wealth of business knowledge and participatory style will be of great value to our company at this stage in our business development."

About USIC: Performing over 80 million locates annually, USIC is the most trusted name in underground utility damage prevention. USIC also provides a full suite of utility services throughout the United States and Canada. From local infrastructure to national networks, we protect underground utilities across the country - keeping you connected to your customers and keeping the public safe. Your communities are our communities.

